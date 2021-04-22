Saugatuck Brewing Co. to purchase, revive Creston Brewery

GRAND RAPIDS — Saugatuck Brewing Co. announced that it has purchased the former Creston Brewery, giving the Douglas-based brewer a foothold in Grand Rapids.

Creston Brewery, which is located at 1504 Plainfield Ave. in Grand Rapids, permanently shut down operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new deal aims to resurrect the up-and-coming brand.

Saugatuck Brewing will keep the Creston Brewery name and will also continue to sell beer made by the previously shuttered brewer. Saugatuck intends to also sell its own current and seasonal releases out of the location.

“For us, we’re fairly close to Grand Rapids — being 45 minutes away — but at the same time, we don’t get the exposure or (are) necessarily talked about when people are talking about Grand Rapids,” Saugatuck Brewing Marketing Director Robert Antor told MiBiz. “For us it’s a great opportunity to expand our business and grow and also kind of become more involved with the beer scene in Grand Rapids and have more eyes on our products and more people try our beer.”

Saugatuck Brewing President and CEO Ric Gillete was unavailable to comment on the specifics behind the deal. However, in a public announcement about the deal, he said: “We are very excited to bring Creston into our family of pubs and look forward to serving the Creston neighborhood and the greater Grand Rapids area with a variety of craft beers”

The acquisition now awaits Michigan Liquor Control Commission approval.

In March of 2019, Saugatuck Brewing executed a similar deal by merging with Gonzo’s BiggDogg Brewing, which transferred management of the Kalamazoo taproom to Saugatuck Brewing. Gonzo’s shareholders were provided the opportunity to own stock in Saugatuck Brewing and existing staff at the taproom were invited to stay.

Plans for Creston’s reopening are still in the works.

“There still needs to be conversations on what reopening will look like as far as former staff and who we bring in and that kind of thing,” Antor said.

Saugatuck Brewing Co. was founded in 2005 and operates a full production microbrewery in Douglas in addition to a pub. The brewery also distributes mainstay, seasonal and limited release beers throughout a 13-state area.