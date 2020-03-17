Published in Small Business

SBAM launching daily briefing webcast

BY Tuesday, March 17, 2020 12:35pm

The Small Business Association of Michigan has launched a daily webcast today to brief members on the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic and offer guidance for small businesses.

SBAM will hold the briefing at 3 p.m. weekdays with CEO Rob Fowler and President Brian Calley.

SBAM CEO Rob Fowler COURTESY PHOTO

SBAM has essentially put all other business activities aside to offer support for members coping with the pandemic, particularly those temporarily shut down through executive order by the state, according to a statement. 

“Right now they have expenses and no income and that is a killer,” Fowler said. “It’s all hands on deck.”

SBAM’s daily briefing is at the organization’s Facebook page

MiBiz small business news coverage is supported by the Small Business Association of Michigan, the statewide and state-based association that focuses solely on serving the needs of Michigan’s small business community. Visit sbam.org for information. (This sponsorship is advertising. It has no effect on editorial consideration in MiBiz.)

ADVERTISEMENT

News coverage in the small business section of MiBiz is made possible by advertising support from the Small Business Association of Michigan. SBAM is the statewide and state-based association that focuses solely on serving the needs of Michigan’s small business community. This advertisement has no effect on editorial consideration in MiBiz.

Read 192 times
Tagged under
SUBSCRIBE TO MIBIZ TODAY FOR WEST MICHIGAN’S FINEST BUSINESS NEWS REPORTING >

RELATED ARTICLES

back to top