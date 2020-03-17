SBAM launching daily briefing webcast

The Small Business Association of Michigan has launched a daily webcast today to brief members on the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic and offer guidance for small businesses.

SBAM will hold the briefing at 3 p.m. weekdays with CEO Rob Fowler and President Brian Calley.

SBAM CEO Rob Fowler COURTESY PHOTO

SBAM has essentially put all other business activities aside to offer support for members coping with the pandemic, particularly those temporarily shut down through executive order by the state, according to a statement.

“Right now they have expenses and no income and that is a killer,” Fowler said. “It’s all hands on deck.”

SBAM’s daily briefing is at the organization’s Facebook page.