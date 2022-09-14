Service Express bolsters data center maintenance offerings in scooping up Ohio firm

GRAND RAPIDS — Third-party data center maintenance provider Service Express Inc. has acquired the similarly focused, Beaverton, Ohio-based Sherlock Services Inc.

Sherlock Services is a provider of third-party data center maintenance services that was founded in 1991. The company serves a range of server, storage and network systems.

Ron Alvesteffer, president and CEO of Service Express. (COURTESY PHOTO)

For Grand Rapids-based Service Express, the acquisition complements its existing third-party maintenance offerings, while positioning the company to provide expanded services to Sherlock’s existing customer base, according to a statement.

“Sherlock Services has [a] great reputation, and they serve their customers and employees well — making them a great fit for Service Express,” Service Express President and CEO Ron Alvesteffer said in a statement.

The deal also bolsters Service Express’ technical team and adds new OEM expertise. As well, Service Express plans to offer Sherlock Services’ customers new and expanded services, such as hybrid cloud and managed infrastructure solutions, according to a statement.

“We’ve offered similar solutions and worked alongside Service Express for many years and have been impressed with the level of service the company provides,” Sherlock Services co-owner and President Ron Pollard said in a statement. “We look forward to offering our customers a widened portfolio of services and end-to-end data center support.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is the fourth for private equity-backed Service Express this year. In July, the company acquired Middleville-based cloud hosting provider ​​iInTheCloud LLC and Danbury, Conn.-based managed service provider iTech Solutions Group LLC, as MiBiz previously reported. Service Express in April also closed on a deal for Trident Computer Resources, a New Jersey-based company that specializes in third-party maintenance.

The domestic dealmaking focus this year follows a string of international acquisitions in 2021, including deals for Blue Chip Customer Engineering Ltd. and The ICC Group, both based in the U.K.

Since 2019, Service Express has been a portfolio company of Harvest Partners LP, a New York-based private equity firm.