Small businesses get discounted education tools for children through partnership

LANSING — Small business owners and employees can access extra educational support for their children during this unprecedented school year as many classes will be held virtually because of COVID-19.

The Small Business Association of Michigan has partnered with Sylvan Learning Inc. to provide SBAM members discounts on direct school support and tutoring options. This includes in-person support on virtual school days, educational coaches to keep students on track, and in-person or online tutoring for homework.

“Sylvan Learning Centers is ready to work with SBAM members to provide support to employees and families during this critical time,” said Rick Rusthoven, CEO of Sylvan Learning Centers of West Michigan. “School support at Sylvan will give parents in the workforce peace of mind that their children are receiving the quality education they deserve.”

Sylvan Learning has more than 20 locations in Michigan that are locally owned and operated, as well as additional satellite locations and virtual options across the state. The tutoring service started offering live, online tutoring this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parents working for companies that are SBAM members can set weekly or monthly schedules for discounted supervised support in a dedicated learning environment to keep students focused for in-person sessions at Sylvan Learning Centers, set up tutoring for their children in person or online, and get access to college readiness and SAT and ACT programs.

During the widespread challenges for parents and students as school restarts in-person, virtually or some combination of the two, business groups have encouraged employers to work directly with childcare or education providers to ensure educational attainment.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, SBAM has provided resources for business owners as students were allowed to go back to work, helped with sourcing personal protective equipment, and provided information on loan and funding options.

“Both business and school look a lot different during these unique times and that’s why we wanted to provide parents extra support options for their kids,” said SBAM President Brian Calley. “We hope that the additional support and tutoring Sylvan Learning is offering to SBAM members at a discounted rate will make these challenging times a little bit easier.”