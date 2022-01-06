Software developer SPARK Business Works to expand reach in Texas after acquiring digital marketing firm

KALAMAZOO — SPARK Business Works in Kalamazoo has acquired Houston, Texas-based digital marketing agency Convergent1.

The acquisition “presents a great opportunity for SPARK to integrate their service offerings with our existing clients who need help with digital marketing,” CEO Robert Armbrister said in an announcement.

“We also gain even more momentum in Texas where we have existing clients and have seen growing demand driven by digitization in construction and the need for custom software capabilities in other industrial markets,” Armbrister said.

SPARK develops software applications and specializes in custom data integration, apps, dashboards, and workflow tools. The company is headquartered in Kalamazoo with offices in Grand Rapids and the Detroit area.

Convergent1 works with high-growth companies in the construction, oil and gas, manufacturing, and professional services sectors. The company provides services such as search engine optimization and paid digital media.

Terms of the transaction were undisclosed.