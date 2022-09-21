State awards $1.15M to 49 small manufacturers for Industry 4.0 technology adoption

Eight West Michigan companies will each receive $25,000 grants under a state program that helps small manufacturers adopt Industry 4.0 technologies.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. today announced $1.15 million in funding under its Industry 4.0 Technology Implementation grant program, which provides companies a 50-percent reimbursement for qualifying investments. Forty-nine companies received grants under the latest round announced today. The MEDC released $500,000 for 23 companies in July as part of the $3 million program.

Eligible technologies that qualify for reimbursement grants include additive manufacturing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, robotics and automation.

Climax-based Betz Machine — a supplier of automated assembly machines, quality inspection machines and other machining services — will use the $25,000 to build an automated bin-picking system.

“We as a team are thankful for the consideration by the MEDC in this opportunity for Betz Machine and while we are a small company, this money will help us do big things where companies really need us right now,” Betz Machine Operations Manager Jaymes Kyle said in a statement. “Companies that are looking for employees can now look to us for a solution for pick and place applications.”

LTW Inc., a global provider of ergonomic workspaces and operator platforms based in Van Buren County, will use its $25,000 reimbursement to enhance its made-to-order ergonomic platforms, workstations, bases and tables, according to company officials.

Company and MEDC officials “collaborated, identified, and selected an ERP (enterprise resource planning) system which will significantly transition LTW into greater market segments with its internal and external technological advancements,” LTW General Manager Tony Francis said in a statement. “Additionally, the new ERP system will strengthen and improve LTW’s business processes and systems, enabling robust on-time data and employment growth.”

Other West Michigan companies each receiving $25,000 are:

Alpha Resources LLC in Stevensville;

in Stevensville; Lyons Industries Inc. in Dowagiac;

in Dowagiac; W-L Molding of Michigan LLC in Portage;

in Portage; Legacy Precision Molds Inc. in Grandville;

in Grandville; Dynamic Conveyor Corp. in Norton Shores; and

in Norton Shores; and Symbiote Inc. in Zeeland.

The Michigan Strategic Fund in April approved $3 million in awards for six nonprofits to administer the grant distribution statewide. State officials expect the grants to spur approximately $83 million in increased revenue for companies, create 248 jobs and retain 1,130 jobs.

MEDC President and CEO Quentin Messer, Jr., said in a statement today that the grant program aims to help manufacturers “adopt new and innovative technologies that will enable them to remain competitive well into the future.”