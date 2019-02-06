Tech firm C/D/H acquired by Red Level Group

GRAND RAPIDS — Novi-based I.T. firm Red Level Group LLC has acquired West Michigan business and technology consultant Conway, Dierking & Hillman Inc.

The deal for Conway, Dierking & Hillman, which does business as C/D/H, gives Red Level a combined workforce of more than 50 employees with offices in the Detroit area and Grand Rapids and projected annual growth of 25 percent.

Red Level CEO David King Courtesy photo.

“C/D/H has an outstanding reputation for providing the best I.T. services and consulting throughout Michigan for the past 30 years, and Red Level is excited to build upon that strong base,” Red Level CEO David King said in a statement. “We expect this partnership will create new business in new areas, which will lead to increased hiring and continued growth.”

The sale closed Feb. 1. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

C/D/H has expertise in custom software and application development and Microsoft solutions that complements Red Level’s managed services and enterprise-grade I.T. infrastructure deployment and management.

Mark Becker, vice president at C/D/H, joined Red Level as senior vice president of business development and leads the Grand Rapids office.

“Red Level has a long history of technical excellence and customer service, as well as a large client base and a subscription-based business model that is attractive to many businesses,” Becker stated. “Coupled with C/D/H’s expertise, values, and character, these synergies will benefit our current and future clients.”