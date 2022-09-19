The Shade Shop in GR sells to another local, family-owned buyer

GRAND RAPIDS — Longtime family-owned window covering retailer The Shade Shop Inc. has sold to another family-owned company in the Grand Rapids area.

Individual investors Wes and Aimee Muller acquired The Shade Shop, which was founded in 1935 and located at 422 Leonard St. NW on the city’s west side. Wes Muller is the owner of Caledonia-based Mullers Paint & Design Co.

Third-generation owners Barry and Susan McKey took over The Shade Shop in 2000 and are now transitioning into retirement. The couple engaged Grand Rapids-based Small Business Deal Advisors to look for a buyer to preserve the company’s “local legacy.”

“Wes (Muller) is well-suited to take over the company and we look forward to seeing The Shade Shop’s continued growth and success,” Barry McKey said in a statement.

The Shade Shop sells and installs custom Hunter Douglas window coverings and soft treatments across a variety of styles and materials. Mullers Paint and Design also is experienced with the Hunter Douglas brand.

“We first became interested in The Shade Shop because of its strong roots within the Grand Rapids community,” the Mullers said in a statement. “Barry and Susan have done a fantastic job of running the company over the last two decades.”

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.