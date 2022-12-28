West Michigan electric services provider sells to individual investor

CASCADE TWP. — Control Electric Inc., a residential and commercial electric services provider, was sold to an unnamed individual investor.

Steve Dalga, who founded the Cascade Township-based business in 1985, sold Control Electric after he decided to retire. The new owner “plans to be hands-on in the company’s day-to-day operations and will utilize their management experience and technical trade knowledge to successfully take over and grow the company,” according to an announcement on the sale from Calder Capital LLC, which represented Dalga in seeking a buyer.

“The new owner has previous experience within the field and is committed to keeping the business family owned and operated, which is what I was looking for,” Dalga said.

Terms of the desal were undisclosed.