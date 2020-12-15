West Michigan Hispanic Chamber receives $100,000 Bank of America grant to help Latinx businesses

The West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will use a $100,000 grant from Bank of America to help businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding supports expansion of the Hispanic Chamber’s Transformando West Michigan initiative with the launch of the Latinx Business Restart Program that will provide coaching and training to businesses.

Renee Tabben COURTESY PHOTO

“At Bank of America we know how critical it is to empower Latinx business owners and to advocate for entrepreneurship that helps create economic stability,” said Renee Tabben, Bank of America’s Grand Rapids market president. “Transformando West Michigan is a difference maker, giving Hispanic businesses many of the tools they need to succeed. It’s another example of the commitment and hard work of the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber.”

The Latinx Business Restart Program will assist businesses with personal protection equipment such as face masks and plexiglass barriers, plus best practices to restore their supply chain and technology for e-commerce, digital marketing and touchless payments. The grant will also support business coaching in finance and banking practices.

The West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce grant was one of 19 totaling $553,000 that Bank of America awarded to charitable and philanthropic organizations “to advance economic mobility and help ensure the nonprofits have the power to grow strategically and advance sustainable growth in the community,” according to an announcement.

The grants include $50,000 to Family Promise of Grand Rapids for virtual leadership training. Family Promise provides emergency shelter and assistance to homeless families.

Other organizations receiving grants were The Right Place Inc., Kids’ Food Basket, Grand Rapids Art Museum, Grand Rapids Symphony, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, Our Community’s Children, Grand Rapids Opportunities for Women, Healthy Homes Coalition, Spectrum Health, Women’s Resource Center, Junior Achievement, Streams of Hope, and Safe Haven Ministries.

“The pandemic has challenged many in our community both in terms of their health and safety, as well as economically. This year we have intensified our contributions to organizations helping those impacted by not only the coronavirus, but the injustices of racial inequality,” Tabben said.