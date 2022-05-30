Woosah, Outside Coffee Co. plan lakeshore store in Douglas

Grand Rapids-based Woosah Outfitters and Outside Coffee Co. plan to open a lakeshore location in Douglas that also will offer various gear rentals.

Co-owned by Rae Lang and wife Kelly Lang, Woosah — an outdoors-themed art and clothing retailer — and Outside Coffee operate on the same lot on Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood. The new 2,000-square-foot location at 450 W. Center St. in Douglas will sell hand-carved art and apparel as well as coffee.

The Douglas location also will offer beach toys and accessories as well as bicycle, beach chair and umbrella rentals.

Rae Lang told MiBiz via email that the companies have secured the Douglas property under a long-term lease. The buildout begins this week, and the owners hope to open the Douglas location by June 24.

“We can’t wait to spread the Woosah to the lakeshore soon,” Lang said.

The Woosah owners posted on social media last week that they would often pass the Center Street property on their way to the Lake Michigan beach. The property was formerly occupied by beach gear rental store Just Add Water.

Previously located on Division Avenue, Woosah opened at 738 Wealthy St. SE in Grand Rapids nearly five years ago. The owners opened Outside Coffee Co. on the same lot in June 2018.