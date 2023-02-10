$125K grant to support initiative attracting high-tech talent to West Michigan

A $125,000 grant from an association representing the state’s automotive, mobility and technology cluster will support an effort to attract high-tech talent to West Michigan.

Hello West Michigan, which promotes the region as a talent destination, received the grant from Detroit-based MICHauto for what’s called the “Say Hello Initiative.” The program seeks to increase outreach and raise awareness of the region among people who may potentially relocate here.

As talent and the worker shortage remains a top issue across the economy, “we are ensuring the West Michigan region is a magnet for top talent now and into the future,” said Rachel Gray, executive director of Hello West Michigan, noting efforts such as Say Hello and Hello West Michigan’s Rapid Roots program for business executives moving to the area.

Hello West Michigan will further detail the Say Hello initiative at its annual meeting scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 15 at the Haworth Inc. corporate headquarters in Holland. The meeting will include a panel discussion with some of the participants in the first Rapid Roots cohort, who will talk about their relocation experience.

The funding for Hello West Michigan came from a $2 million state grant that MICHauto received in December to grow Michigan’s high-tech talent pipeline in the automotive, mobility, and technology sectors.

“High-tech talent is critical to Michigan’s future and our industry’s transition to the digital economy,” Drew Coleman, senior director for MICHauto, said in a statement. “The partnership with Hello West Michigan will create opportunities to attract and retain these critical talented professionals and plug them into the rich business ecosystem of one of Michigan’s largest metro areas.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office in a news release today touted a Feb. 8 Newsweek story that highlighted how Detroit and the state are leading in high-tech mobility and manufacturing.