2019 MiBiz Deals of the Year: Highlighting Best Practices

MiBiz presents the 7th Annual M&A Deals & Dealmakers Awards, our yearly spotlight of best practices and excellence related to mergers, acquisitions, capital formation and other types of dealmaking throughout West Michigan.
We made considerable changes to the format this year compared to previous awards. In particular, we switched from considering nominations by deal size to an industry-based approach to categories, which included manufacturing, professional services, finance/banking, real estate development, economic development, health care, life sciences, technology and nonprofits.
In the individual awards, we also added an investor category in recognition that West Michigan increasingly has become a hub for excellence in private equity, venture capital, family office investing, merchant banking and angel investing.
The expanded format means more winners and finalists this year, but more importantly, a chance to highlight more of the best practices that are being developed and honed at companies across the region.
In selecting this year’s honorees, the judges looked for interesting, strategic and challenging deals that offer lessons, best practices and insight into the local, national and regional economy. The awards are intended to celebrate the excellence, smarts, grit, execution and the occasional bit of luck required to get a deal across the finish line.
Bottom line: They looked for examples that could offer relevant and engaging stories and provide key lessons for the entire West Michigan business community.
We think this year’s crop of winners and finalists offers up some great best practices that are ripe to be harvested and applied to even more companies and deals. For more on that front, turn the page and read on.
DEALS OF THE YEAR:
Manufacturing
WINNER: Structural Concepts Corp.
FINALIST: Medbio LLC
Professional Services
WINNER: Acrisure LLC
FINALIST: Stafford Media/View Newspaper Group
Retail
WINNER: Fox Motors
FINALIST: Betten Baker Auto Group
Real Estate Development
WINNER: Orion Real Estate Solutions LLC
FINALIST: Blue Pointe Equities LLC
Banking/Finance
WINNER: Northpointe Bank
FINALIST: Grand Angels
Economic Development
WINNER: Muskegon Area First
FINALIST: The Right Place Inc.
Health Care
WINNER: Ranir Global Holdings LLC
FINALIST: Spectrum Health
Life Science
WINNER: Vestaron Corp.
FINALIST: Trident Labs Inc.
Technology
WINNER: Red Level Networks LLC/Conway, Dierking & Hillman Inc.
FINALIST: Tech Defenders
Nonprofit
WINNER: Porter Hills/United Methodist Retirement Communities Inc.
DEALMAKERS
Executive
WINNER: Robert Schermer, Jr., Meritage Hospitality Group Inc.
Adviser
WINNERS: Timothy Horner & Charlie Goode, Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Investor
WINNER: Jeff Helminski, Auxo Investment Partners
Judges
- Brandon Finnie, managing director at Hungerford Valuation LLC
- Remos Lenio, partner at Tillerman & Co. LLC
- Rich Noreen, partner at BDO USA LLP
- Jon Siebers, attorney at Rhoades McKee PC
- Stephen Waterbury, partner at Warner Norcross + Judd LLP