Calvin University names Boer as school’s new president

GRAND RAPIDS — Calvin University has appointed Dr. Wiebe Boer as the 11th president in the school’s history.

The private university’s board of trustees today announced the appointment that was recommended by a presidential search committee.

Dr. Wiebe Boer

Boer will take over for Michael Le Roy, who announced in June of 2021 that the 2021-22 academic year would be his last before stepping down.

Boer, who was born and raised in Nigeria to missionary parents, has a professional history in both the private sector and social advocacy organizations. He has worked in four countries and currently serves as the CEO of Shell-All On, a Shell plc-funded renewable energy investment company that operates in Lagos, Nigeria.

“Throughout the different countries and contexts I’ve served in, my focus has always been on creating impact, on making people’s lives better,” Boer said in a statement. “So, to be called to help lead Calvin who is forming graduates to be agents of renewal is humbling. I am excited to innovate and collaborate with a talented faculty and staff as we together pursue Calvin’s ambitious vision and articulate that vision in a way that gains momentum both locally and globally.”

Boer was a second-generation student at Calvin, graduating in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in history. He went on to earn two master’s degrees and a Ph.D. from Yale University.

Calvin’s board of trustees formed a presidential search committee in the summer of 2021 that was composed of faculty, staff, students and alumni. The committee also tapped Washington D.C.-based AGB Search, which specializes in executive searches for the higher education industry, in its efforts.

“Wiebe personally embodies Calvin’s mission with his unique life story,” said Mary Tuuk Kuras, vice chairperson of the school’s board of trustees and the chairperson for the search committee. “His academic grounding, strong sense of social justice and depth of experience in the private and social sectors position him well to lead Calvin’s next chapter with creativity, drive and humility. His understanding of Calvin’s past propels his innovative optimism for Calvin’s bright future, and he is prepared to roll up his sleeves and work collaboratively with all stakeholders of our Calvin community on that journey.”