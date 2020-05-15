Calvin University receives $22.25 million gift to create new business school

GRAND RAPIDS — Calvin University plans to use a $22.25 million anonymous gift to launch a new business school.

The university said in a statement Thursday that it plans to begin construction on a new building for the School of Business next spring, with completion targeted for fall 2022. Holland-based GMB Architecture & Engineering Inc. designed the new facility.

COURTESY RENDERING

The funds also will be used for improvements to shared space in the DeVos Communication Center. The two facilities will be connected.

“Our donors love the mission and were compelled by the vision of Calvin University and our desire to serve current and future students,” said Calvin University President Michael Le Roy said in a statement.

The donation also includes “significant endowment funds” for a new dean position, as well as business faculty, according to a statement.

Calvin University said the program aims “to serve as a catalyst for a number of new academic programs” as part of the school’s Vision 2030 plan.

Le Roy expects to leverage this gift in creating other new schools at the university.

“It makes an important statement about our donors’ belief in the university’s bold purpose even in the midst of global uncertainty,” he said.