Consulting, engineering firm Disher acquires leader development organization

ZEELAND — West Michigan engineering, consulting and product development firm Disher Corp. has acquired leader-development organization Leading by Design LLC in what company executives call an “ideal fit.”

The Zeeland-based Disher specializes in talent recruitment, consulting, engineering and manufacturing technology, including helping manufacturers adopt automation into their operations.

Leading by Design, which has offices in Zeeland and Grand Rapids, was founded in 2014 and offers personalized leadership training to West Michigan executives. The company’s Lead 24/7 program offers day-long training sessions as well as individual coaching over the course of a year.

The deal for Leading by Design “adds to our business solution offerings in a way that strengthens our mission and culture to make a positive difference,” Disher founder Joe Disher said in a statement. “Effective leadership is what impacts an organization the most; it drives everything.”

The deal is effective on April 3. Leading by Design will maintain its name, brand and team, and will operate as a separate entity of Disher Corp.

Disher and Leading by Design founder Rodger Price have maintained a friendship for decades since meeting as engineers at the former Prince Corp. in Holland before it was acquired by Johnson Controls.

Disher Corp. also previously partnered with Leading by Design on a leadership training curriculum.

Price said he “couldn’t be happier” with the sale to Disher Corp., and that the two entities together “will develop extraordinary leaders that will make this world a better place.”

“My continued vision for Leading by Design is to have 1,000 people go through the program by 2027,” Price said in a statement. “With Disher’s marketing efforts, client relationships, and reputation in the market — I believe we will reach this goal.”