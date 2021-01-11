Davenport University appoints higher ed veteran to lead business, technology colleges

Davenport University has appointed Amy Mansfield as the new dean of the Donald W. Maine College of Business and the College of Technology.

Mansfield will move to Davenport in June after working 20 years at Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC), where she’s the dean of the School of Workforce Development.

Amy Mansfield COURTESY PHOTO

At GRCC, Mansfield created the nation’s first medical assistant apprenticeship program, established a partnership with Google IT with the Jobs for the Future Foundation, and formed a partnership with Meijer Inc. to offer its employees a certificate in retail management.

At Davenport, she will lead business and technology programs that include degrees such as accounting, marketing, computer science and cyber defense.

“Dr. Mansfield is a proven leader in higher education,” Davenport President Richard Pappas said in a statement. “She’ll be instrumental in helping Davenport University grow and develop our business and technology programs to meet the needs of our future economy while also helping our students earn successful careers.”

Mansfield has served on the boards of Goodwill of Grand Rapids, Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids, and the Michigan American Council on Education. She earned a doctorate and master’s in educational leadership from Western Michigan University, and a bachelor’s in business education from Ferris State University.