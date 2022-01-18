GVSU expands tuition-free program to all qualifying low-income students in Michigan

ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University has expanded its tuition-free program to all qualifying students in Michigan, reaching beyond the original six counties announced in early 2021.

The university seeks to improve education access by lowering barriers of affordability, which prompted the program’s expansion, university officials announced today.

The Grand Valley Pledge program was announced in February 2021 to assist low-income students in Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Grand Traverse, Calhoun and Wayne counties. Nearly 400 students joined the pledge program last fall semester, and university officials expect hundreds more to join in the future.

Now all first-year or transfer students in Michigan with a family income of less than $50,000 can join the program. The pledge awards qualifying students full undergraduate tuition renewable up to four years.

“We never want finances to be a barrier that stops students from moving forward,” GVSU President Philomena Mantella said in a statement. “I am so pleased Grand Valley is able to expand its access to all Michigan students who want to go to college. Talented students with a passion for learning belong at GVSU.”

Financial need to qualify for the program is determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).