GVSU partners with 5 companies on talent training program

ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University is partnering with five major West Michigan employers on a new training program that will place students at companies for two years before and after graduation.

The inaugural companies for the Laker Accelerated Talent Link program are Acrisure LLC, Amway Corp., Cascade Engineering Inc., Corewell Health and Michigan Software Labs LLC.

GVSU President Philomena Mantella.

The program, which launches in August, will pair GVSU students with the partner companies that provide paid internships. The initial cohort involves 25 students, primarily from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

“We are grateful to these leading employers in the region for taking this initial step with us to equip dynamic and diverse professionals for the workforce,” GVSU President Philomena Mantella said in a statement. “We are addressing labor-shortage concerns and creating a positive impact on the business community. This program will highlight Grand Valley students’ human-centered skills and deep knowledge of their disciplines, and the companies will benefit from well-prepared employees.”

The students will work for one year and commit to an additional year at the company after graduating, while also earning a career-ready certificate related to business or technology that best meets employers’ needs.

Acrisure co-founder, Chairman and CEO Greg Williams said finding talent has been “our biggest challenge” amid the company’s strong growth in the insurance brokerage and fintech industries.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Grand Valley to help bring young talent into the fintech and financial services space and create a pipeline of candidates for Acrisure,” Williams said in a statement.

Mantella said GVSU plans to scale the program and is actively seeking other corporate partners.