GVSU raises $130M in Laker Effect capital campaign

ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University raised $130 million in the Laker Effect capital campaign.

Launched in 2017, the campaign was the largest GVSU ever conducted. The university originally sought to raise $85 million. After exceeding that goal, GVSU a year ago raised the goal to $100 million, as MiBiz previously reported.

GVSU President Philomena Mantella COURTESY PHOTO

GVSU received contributions from a record 35,000 donors. Donations came from faculty, staff, alumni, and students and their families.

“Grand Valley has a very solid financial base, which has allowed us to provide the support our students need, while accelerating a course for the urgent and transformative changes ahead in higher education,” GVSU President Philomena Mantella said in a statement. “We have our donors to thank for much of our financial foundation.”

Proceeds from the Laker Effect campaign will go toward increased scholarships, expanded academic programs, and facilities such as the Health Campus near the Medical Mile in Grand Rapids, as well as to support programs for students.

“As the largest institution of higher learning in West Michigan, Grand Valley has the responsibility to help our communities adapt,” campaign co-Chair Jim Brooks said. “We have seen the university rise to the challenge so far, and we are confident communities will continue to do that with our help.”