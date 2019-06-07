GVSU raises fundraising target to $100 million for Laker Effect campaign

ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University extended a capital campaign that now seeks to raise a targeted $100 million or more.

The university’s Laker Effect campaign exceeded its original goal of raising $85 million, including raising $22 million in the last year, leading it to set the higher goal. The campaign continues through then end of 2020.

Among the priorities for the campaign’s next year are reaching the individual campaign goals such as raising $20 million for the $70 million Daniel and Pamella DeVos Center for Interprofessional Health, a five-story, 160,000-square-foot academic center adjacent to the Cook-DeVos Center for Health Sciences, and across I-196 from the Raleigh J. Finkelstein Hall; the planned Innovation Design Center for Engineering; plus scholarships and student programs.

Laker Effect is GVSU’s second comprehensive capital campaign that runs across multiple years. The previous campaign, Shaping Our Future, raised more than $90 million after setting an original goal of $50 million.

“This success would not be possible without the incredible and continued generosity of our donors and community members who understand the university’s role in providing talent to our region and state,” Jim Brooks, co-chair with his wife, Donna Brooks, of the GVSU Foundation, said in a statement.

Brooks announced the status of the Laker Effect campaign during the GVSU Foundation’s recent Enrichment Dinner.