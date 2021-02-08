GVSU unveils tuition-free program for low-income students in 6 counties to address equity gaps

ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University has announced a new tuition-free program for low-income students in Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Grand Traverse, Calhoun and Wayne counties.

The Grand Valley Pledge covers full undergraduate tuition and course fees for qualifying students in those six counties where the school has a physical presence. Students must be admitted to the university beginning in the fall 2021 semester and have a family income of less than $50,000. Incoming students must be enrolled full time for a bachelor’s degree to qualify.

“It is another way of assuring that we create opportunity and advance equity in the communities in which we live and teach, as well as inspire a broader movement of making higher education accessible to all,” GVSU President Philomena Mantella said in a statement.

Vice President for Enrollment Development and Educational Outreach B. Donta Truss called the program a “great start to eliminating equity gaps at GVSU.”

The program automatically renews for students each year if they continue to meet asset requirements and maintain “satisfactory academic progress” based on federal regulations.