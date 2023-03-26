‘It’s a noble profession’: Land surveyors are aging and retiring in Michigan amid ongoing needs

Over the past seven years, Michigan experienced a 12-percent decline in the number of active land surveyors, raising questions about the future of a profession that a wide variety of other industries depend on to keep projects moving.

Land surveyors play a critical role in development by documenting precise legal descriptions of properties, maps and territories. Consider, for example, a large manufacturer seeking to construct a plant in an undeveloped, rural area, or an attorney compiling a seller’s historic real estate holdings in preparation of a business sale.

However, the widespread reliance on land surveyors is confronting the reality that the number of surveying professionals in Michigan is steadily declining. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs processed 30 percent fewer land surveyor applications and 40 percent fewer license renewals from 2015 to 2022, according to data shared through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Michigan’s declining land surveyor employment comes as national figures stagnate. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts nationwide land surveyor employment to rise by only 1 percent from 2021 and 2031.

Meanwhile, experts say it’s difficult to overstate the importance of land surveying professionals who provide critical services to the economy.

“There are not enough people available to do the work,” said Ed Bailey, director of operations and business development for the Marine Center at Traverse City-based Northwestern Michigan College, which offers training programs for the marine, surveying and remote sensing industries. “Society would cease to exist without the existence of surveyors. Nothing you see around you would be there without the collection and mapping of data.”

Allan Pruss, president and owner of Fowlerville-based Monument Engineering Group Associates Inc. (MEGA), said the shortage is causing his firm to experience one to four-month project backlogs. MEGA operates in six states and specializes in civil engineering, surveying, aerial mapping and seismic services.

“It ebbs and flows with the weather, but for the most part, we are busy all year round,” Pruss said.

Aging out, stringent requirements

One contributing factor to Michigan’s land surveyor shortage is retirements, Pruss said. The average age of a land surveyor nationwide in 2016 was around 60 years old, and nearly all were men, according to industry reports at the time.

“The age piece is going to create big problems in the future,” Pruss said.

Gary Hahn, a Ferris State University graduate who has more than four decades of land surveying experience at Wightman, said he thinks many young students feel dissuaded to enter land surveying because of the profession’s education requirements. Wightman is an architecture, civil engineering and surveying firm with eight locations in northern Indiana and Michigan, including Allegan, Benton Harbor and Kalamazoo.

“The education expectations are somewhat onerous,” Hahn said. “So, fewer people are going into surveying than I think you would have seen in years past.”

Aspiring land surveyors in Michigan must obtain a bachelor’s degree, pass numerous exams and obtain at least eight years of professional experience, with up to five of those years obtained during school.

Three universities in Michigan — Ferris State University, Michigan Technological University and Macomb Community College — offer accredited land surveying programs. Students attending these educational institutions can take classes on managing legal disputes and use advanced surveying technologies, such as drones and Geographic Information Systems (GIS), computer-based tools that store, visualize, analyze and interpret data.

By comparison, Wisconsin has fewer requirements for licensure. Prospective surveyors in the neighboring state can seek licensure with either a four-year bachelor's degree in land surveying or civil engineering and two years of experience, or an associate degree and four years of experience. Despite the difference in requirements, Wisconsin land surveyors, on average, can expect to earn similar wages as surveyors in Michigan. Still, Michigan employs around 60 percent more land surveyors than Wisconsin, according to federal labor data.

Matt Albright, survey manager at Monument Engineering Group Associates, said he appreciates the relative ease of Wisconisn’s requirements.

However, licensure in Wisconsin is not initially transferable to Michigan. Reciprocity of land surveying licenses only occurs when the requirements of one jurisdiction overlap with another state’s.

“There’s some local state laws that you need to be familiar with,” Albright said. “It would be nice to see more reciprocity.”

However, loosening the requirements for land surveyors is hotly debated. Hahn said that he is among industry experts who are worried that Michigan will eliminate the need for a four-year degree to obtain a surveying license if the shortage worsens.

“I think there is a potential for surveyors to do harm to society if they are not well trained and there’s not a significant amount of state oversight on who gets licensed,” Hahn said.

Land surveying firms also face competition from other industries. Graduates of land surveying programs, on average, earn less than their counterparts in other engineering programs. Mechanical and construction management graduates from Michigan Tech, on average, make up to $39,330 more annually than their land surveying peers.

Tech advancements, boosting awareness

Rapid technological advancements also are at least partially driving the need for more land surveyors. Over the past 50 years, land surveyors have gone from working in teams with steel tape measures and satellites to individuals directing drone and computerized data collection technologies. Work that once took a land surveyor months to complete could now take a few days.

“People have this impression that we are still standing on the sidewalk looking through a telescope,” Bailey said.

Technological advancements have had mixed effects on the land surveyor shortage. While technological growth has decreased opportunities for young surveyors to seek training and employment growth, new science allows for accurate work to be conducted quickly.

“The impact it had on surveying is that it reduced the number of people needed to be in the field during surveying, so it reduced the number of people who were learning how to survey,” Hahn said.

To combat the growing shortage, universities, the Michigan Society of Professional Surveyors and private companies seek to bolster awareness about the profession.

“Our colleagues are finding that we need to do outreach. By the time we meet students, sometimes they already have an idea of what school they will attend, what scholarships they want, without knowing about spatial engineering,” Bailey said.

Michigan Tech and the Michigan Society of Professional Surveyors run the Teaching with Spatial Technology (TwiST) program, a free, week-long workshop hosted in Houghton to teach sixth to 12th-grade educators about land surveying technology.

“We provide them with skills they can bring back to their classroom,” Bailey said.

Representatives from universities and private surveying companies like Wightman are also engaging in outreach programs to meet middle and high school students. Hahn said he has helped represent Wightman and the land surveying profession at career fairs and middle and high school career days.

“That’s been pretty rewarding,” Hahn said. “We always have one or two kids hanging around after and asking questions. Hopefully, we’ll see some good results from those efforts.”

Long term, Hahn hopes the land surveying profession will persevere.

“It’s rare that somebody in high school says, ‘Hey, I want to be a surveyor.’ A lot of people don’t know about the profession,” Han said. “But, it’s a noble profession. It matters.”