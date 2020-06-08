Jenson to retire from WMed; school launches national search for successor

KALAMAZOO — The founding dean at Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine in Kalamazoo plans to retire early next year.

The medical school, known as WMed, launched a national search this week for a successor to Dr. Hal Jenson, who came to Kalamazoo nine years ago and plans to retire in early 2021.

Dr. Hal Jenson COURTESY PHOTO

“Finding Dr. Jenson’s successor is a critical task and committee members have committed their time and effort over what will be an 11-month period to assist WMed in this important recruitment process,” WMU President Edward Montgomery, who leads the 13-member search committee and chairs the WMed Board, said in a statement.

Montgomery praised Jenson’s “steadfast and unwavering leadership of the medical school.”

Jenson informed WMed directors in February of his intent to retire next year. A public announcement issued today coincided with the start of the national search.

WMed directors will accept nominations and resumes for the dean’s position through the summer to present to the search committee in September. The search committee aims to name a new dean in early 2011.

The search committee consists of representatives from Ascension Borgess and Bronson Healthcare — both of which partner with WMU on the medical schoolWMed Board of Directors, medical school faculty, leadership, students, residents, and staff.

“Since March 2011, I have had the honor and privilege of serving as the founding dean of WMed,” Jenson said in February when he announced his retirement. “We have accomplished significant milestones as a new medical school and focused on operational excellence to become even better. I hope you share the same sense of accomplishment that I have for the medical school that we, together, have created.”