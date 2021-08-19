Long-time Muskegon Community College president to step down after upcoming academic year

Muskegon Community College President Dale Nesbary plans to retire at the end of the coming academic year.

Nesbary is set to retire in June 2022, ending 12 years as president of MCC and 44 years in higher education and research. He’ll become the longest-serving president in the school’s 95-year history.

Nesbary

Under Nesbary’s tenure, MCC made $55 million in infrastructure upgrades at its main campus, developed a permanent location in Grand Haven, secured more than $20 million in grants and private gifts and achieved its highest academic rankings ever.

“Dr. Nesbary’s collaborative skills, intelligence, relationship building and drive have brought us to where we are today,” Diana Osborn, chair of the MCC Board of Trustees, said in a statement. “He leaves a legacy that will deliver long lasting benefits to our students and staff for many years to come.”

Before coming to MCC, Nesbary previously served as a professor of political science and vice president and dean for academic affairs at Adrian College. He serves on several boards, including the Center for Community College Engagement, the American Council on Education Fellows Board, the Michigan Community College Association Board and the Trinity Health Michigan Regional Board.

“Dale’s experience, knowledge and talent continues to fuel unprecedented levels of advocacy for community college students across the state and enhance collaboration between colleges. said Mike Hansen, president of the Michigan Community College Association. “We are thankful for his passion for equity and commitment to higher education.”