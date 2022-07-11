Longtime WMU general counsel joins Miller Canfield law firm

KALAMAZOO — Western Michigan University’s longtime general counsel has joined law firm Miller Canfield PLC.

Carrick Craig spent more than 20 years providing legal advice and assistance to WMU before joining Miller Canfield’s Kalamazoo office in the employment and labor group practice.

Carrick Craig. COURTESY PHOTO

“Carrick will be instrumental in supporting our expanding Higher Education practice, which is known for providing a full range of services to colleges and universities, from advising on real estate, finance and transactional matters to taking on some of the most complex litigation and Title IX matters in the country,” Miller Canfield CEO Megan Norris said in a statement.

The law firm’s higher education practice represents private nonprofit institutions and for-profit colleges, education and athletic associations, and educational foundations. The practice is involved in financing for major improvements, U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights audits, and defending in significant, high-profile litigations.

At WMU, Craig led work to comply with U.S. Department of Education Title IX guidelines and the adoption of a new Title IX policy. He also served as the university’s Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act privacy and contact officer. He has served on the Annual Meeting, Continuing Legal Education, and Publication committees of the National Association of College and University Attorneys.