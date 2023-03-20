fbpx
Published in Talent
Meet Grand Rapids Business Journal’s Notable West Michigan Lawyers for 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023

Grand Rapids Business Journal’s list of Notable West Michigan Lawyers for 2023 is now live.

The Notable West Michigan Lawyers program honors members of the legal profession who are making their mark in the community in a variety of ways. All are attorneys, but each is contributing to West Michigan’s growth by using their legal expertise in areas beyond the office and courtroom.

This year’s Notables class includes pro-bono champions, Tribal law experts, in-house legal counsel, trailblazers and those who are comfortable on the national and international stages. Equally important is their work behind the scenes with organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids, Legal Aid of Western Michigan and local chambers of commerce.

See the entire Notable West Michigan Lawyers list at Grand Rapids Business Journal.

