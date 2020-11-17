MiBiz accepting nominations for M&A Deals and Dealmaker Awards

The nomination period has opened for the 8th annual M&A Deals & Dealmaker Awards from MiBiz.

The awards highlight best practices and excellence related to mergers, acquisitions, capital formation and other types of dealmaking throughout West Michigan.

MiBiz is now accepting nominations for deals completed between July 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2020 in the following categories: manufacturing, professional services, finance/banking, retail, real estate/development, economic development, health care, life sciences, technology, and nonprofit.

The corporate awards look to highlight interesting, strategic or challenging deals — including a merger, acquisition, stock offering, divestiture, exit, recapitalization, ESOP, management buyout, venture capital or private equity investment, real estate transaction or economic development deal — that offer lessons, best practices and insight into the local, national and regional economy.

Additionally, nominations are also open for three Dealmaker of the Year Award categories designed to honor individual corporate executives, company advisers and investors. The individual awards aim to highlight a person’s body of transactional work during the awards timeframe.

The deadline for nominations is January 8, 2021 at 11:45 p.m. Submit nominations here.

MiBiz originally planned to host the awards in October, but rescheduled the program in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the date change afforded the editorial team the opportunity to move the awards timeframe to the calendar year format going forward.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the awards will not feature an in-person event this year. Winners will be featured in a special editorial section in the Feb. 15 print issue of MiBiz, as well as on MiBiz.com.