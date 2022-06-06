MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Proposed federal rule change threatens Michigan Works! Funding

A new rule proposed by the U.S. Department of Labor could jeopardize crucial funding for Michigan’s primary workforce development association, leading to the potential closure of at least 20 job training facilities and a loss of more than 200 staffers.

The Michigan Works! Association recently sounded the alarm about the proposed rule, which federal officials will accept public comments on until June 18, as MiBiz reported this week.

Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz discussed what’s at stake with the proposed rule change on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program today.