fbpx
SUBSCRIBE TODAY FREE NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE TODAY FREE NEWSLETTERS
Published in Talent
Former Perrigo executive Rich Sorota has been hired as the first CEO of law firm Miller, Johnson, Snell &amp; Cummiskey PLC. Former Perrigo executive Rich Sorota has been hired as the first CEO of law firm Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey PLC. MIBIZ FILE PHOTO

Miller Johnson law firm hires former Perrigo exec as first CEO

BY Tuesday, March 08, 2022 11:34am

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids-based law firm Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey PLC has hired former Perrigo Co. plc executive Rich Sorota as CEO.

Sorota, who left Perrigo last year as president of the Consumer Self-Care Americas division, starts at Miller Johnson on March 21. He’ll become the law firm’s first-ever CEO. 

“This is a significant milestone for our organization and speaks to the significant growth we have experienced over the past several years,” David Buday, Miller Johnson’s managing member, said in a statement. “Rich’s talents, experience, and values make him the perfect person to help lead Miller Johnson. We believe he can help us continue to build on our momentum, attract and retain outstanding, diverse talent, and continue to deepen our relationships with our clients.”

Sorota has more than 25 years of experience in executive leadership. He led Perrigo’s Consumer Self-Care Americas division following the July 2019 acquisition of global oral care company Ranir, where he had been president and CEO since 2015.

Read 6 times
Tagged under
SUBSCRIBE TO MIBIZ TODAY FOR WEST MICHIGAN’S FINEST BUSINESS NEWS REPORTING >

Latest from MiBiz Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

back to top