Miller Johnson law firm hires former Perrigo exec as first CEO

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids-based law firm Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey PLC has hired former Perrigo Co. plc executive Rich Sorota as CEO.

Sorota, who left Perrigo last year as president of the Consumer Self-Care Americas division, starts at Miller Johnson on March 21. He’ll become the law firm’s first-ever CEO.

“This is a significant milestone for our organization and speaks to the significant growth we have experienced over the past several years,” David Buday, Miller Johnson’s managing member, said in a statement. “Rich’s talents, experience, and values make him the perfect person to help lead Miller Johnson. We believe he can help us continue to build on our momentum, attract and retain outstanding, diverse talent, and continue to deepen our relationships with our clients.”

Sorota has more than 25 years of experience in executive leadership. He led Perrigo’s Consumer Self-Care Americas division following the July 2019 acquisition of global oral care company Ranir, where he had been president and CEO since 2015.