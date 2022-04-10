People in the news: Apri, 2022

Here is the MiBiz People in the news report for April 11, 2022

HIGHER ED

Dr. Gerald Griffin was named Hope College ’s provost following a national search to fill the position. Griffin, a scholar in neurology and psychology, has been with the college since 2015 and most recently served as interim provost since January 2021. As a faculty member, as well as a neuroscientist and virologist, Griffin is part of the team mitigating COVID-19 on campus. He also has mentored and published scholarly articles with more than 30 students at the college in addition to his research on interactions with viruses and the nervous system. Griffin previously worked as a professor at Tuskegee University in Alabama and as a researcher in microbiology at the University of Pennsylvania. He earned his doctorate in neuroscience at the University of Pennsylvania in 2009 and a bachelor’s degree in biology at Cornell University in 2003.

was named ’s provost following a national search to fill the position. Griffin, a scholar in neurology and psychology, has been with the college since 2015 and most recently served as interim provost since January 2021. As a faculty member, as well as a neuroscientist and virologist, Griffin is part of the team mitigating COVID-19 on campus. He also has mentored and published scholarly articles with more than 30 students at the college in addition to his research on interactions with viruses and the nervous system. Griffin previously worked as a professor at Tuskegee University in Alabama and as a researcher in microbiology at the University of Pennsylvania. He earned his doctorate in neuroscience at the University of Pennsylvania in 2009 and a bachelor’s degree in biology at Cornell University in 2003. Logan Jones in June will become the new dean of Ferris State University’s College of Business. Jones comes to Ferris after serving at the College of Business and Professional Studies at Missouri Western State University, where he also served as dean. In his new role, Jones will oversee the college’s online degree programs that will transition to Ferris’ Center for Virtual Learning in 2023.

REAL ESTATE/DEVELOPMENT

Delores Crosby was named client services coordinator at Colliers International ’s West Michigan office. Crosby previously worked at Colliers Encino in California, but moved back to her home state during the pandemic and transferred to Colliers West Michigan. She will work on marketing and digital assets for the company’s real estate specialists in the industrial, office, retail and multi-family disciplines. “I’m excited to be back in Michigan and remain at Colliers, a company that has supported me, recognized my skills and allowed me the flexibility to do my job,” Crosby said.

was named client services coordinator at ’s West Michigan office. Crosby previously worked at Colliers Encino in California, but moved back to her home state during the pandemic and transferred to Colliers West Michigan. She will work on marketing and digital assets for the company’s real estate specialists in the industrial, office, retail and multi-family disciplines. “I’m excited to be back in Michigan and remain at Colliers, a company that has supported me, recognized my skills and allowed me the flexibility to do my job,” Crosby said. Earl Clements was hired as a retail specialist at Advantage Real Estate Services LLC in Grand Rapids. Clements has more than 35 years of brokerage experience, and will work alongside Senior Vice President Mark Ansara and Senior Vice President Mike Murray to find sites to bring retailers and restaurants to West Michigan. Clements previously served as senior vice president at Colliers International’s West Michigan office.

MANUFACTURING

Perrigo Co. plc is seeking a successor for retiring Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ray Silcock . Silcock plans to retire from the Allegan-based self-care and wellness solutions company on July 15. He joined Perrigo in March 2019 and led the company’s finance division through its transition to a consumer self-care company, which included the acquisition and divestiture of nine businesses, strengthening the internal tax department and implementing the first stage of a central finance system. Prior to joining Perrigo, Silcock held CFO positions at private and publicly held companies for more than 20 years.



is seeking a successor for retiring Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer . Silcock plans to retire from the Allegan-based self-care and wellness solutions company on July 15. He joined Perrigo in March 2019 and led the company’s finance division through its transition to a consumer self-care company, which included the acquisition and divestiture of nine businesses, strengthening the internal tax department and implementing the first stage of a central finance system. Prior to joining Perrigo, Silcock held CFO positions at private and publicly held companies for more than 20 years. Bernie King has been named to a newly created chief operating officer position at Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, a contract manufacturer for various life sciences sectors. King previously served in vice president roles at Merck & Co., Wyeth, Pfizer and Sanofi Pasteur. “Facility expansions, advanced technology, and experiences gained manufacturing COVID vaccines and fighting a pandemic all strategically brought GRAM to a new level,” President and CEO Tom Ross said in a statement.

NONPROFIT

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park has named a new chief curator to oversee acquisitions for the museum’s permanent collection and its expanding exhibition program. Suzanne Ramljak took on the newly created position at the end of March. Prior to joining the team, Ramljak was the curator for the American Federation of Arts in New York City for 10 years. She also was editor of Sculpture magazine for five years, as well as an editor for Glass Quarterly and Metalsmith magazines. Ramljak is from Michigan and earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in art history from the University of Michigan, where she also was an arts writer for The Ann Arbor News .

has named a new chief curator to oversee acquisitions for the museum’s permanent collection and its expanding exhibition program. took on the newly created position at the end of March. Prior to joining the team, Ramljak was the curator for the American Federation of Arts in New York City for 10 years. She also was editor of magazine for five years, as well as an editor for and magazines. Ramljak is from Michigan and earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in art history from the University of Michigan, where she also was an arts writer for . Tonja L.G. Moyer has been named the new board chairperson of Mel Trotter Ministries , which provides services to people experiencing homelessness in West Michigan. Moyer has been a trustee for the nonprofit organization since 2009, and is the first African American woman and second woman to hold the chair position. In addition to her role with Mel Trotter, Moyer also is the director of continuous improvement at University of Michigan Health-West , the owner of Black Queen Bee LLC that sells honey products, and founder of Journey Shaping Consulting . She also authored a children’s book called “Jesus Power.” Moyer replaces former board Chairperson Robert Washington, who served in the role since 2017.

has been named the new board chairperson of , which provides services to people experiencing homelessness in West Michigan. Moyer has been a trustee for the nonprofit organization since 2009, and is the first African American woman and second woman to hold the chair position. In addition to her role with Mel Trotter, Moyer also is the director of continuous improvement at , the owner of that sells honey products, and founder of . She also authored a children’s book called “Jesus Power.” Moyer replaces former board Chairperson Robert Washington, who served in the role since 2017. Grand Rapids-based Guiding Light has promoted Brian Elve to executive director. Elve was most recently the recovery program director and succeeds Stuart Ray, who left the organization in late 2021. Elve brings nearly 20 years of experience in addiction recovery and will oversee operational effectiveness, financial stability and fundraising initiatives at the nonprofit, which helps men affected by addiction or homelessness reconnect with their community. He is skilled in creating innovative programs and was integral in creating and sustaining Guiding Light’s recovery program. Elve holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminal justice from Montana State University and a teaching certificate for social studies and history from Grand Valley State University.

Senior Neighbors, a nonprofit that provides independent living services for seniors in Kent County, is accepting nominees for its fifth annual 16 Over 60 Awards. The awards recognize contributions of 16 individuals 60 years of age or older who live in Kent County. The nomination deadline is June 1, and possible nominees could include leaders or mentors in business, politics, philanthropy or religion, as well as frontline workers, teachers and community leaders. A gala celebrating the award winners will be held Nov. 16 at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

G OVERNMEN T

The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to appoint John Shay as the county’s new administrator. Pending the approval of an employment contract, Shay will take on the position formerly held by Al Vanderberg, who left in 2021 to become Kent County administrator. Shay has been with the county since 2018 as the deputy county administrator. Prior to joining Ottawa County, he served as the city manager of Ludington for 15 years and as village manager of Almont in Lapeer County for five years. Shay earned his bachelor’s degree in history from Boston College and a master’s degree in public administration from Oakland University.

— Compiled by Hannah Brock and Andy Balaskovitz

Hodge fulfills lifelong dream as partner at GR investment firm

Becoming a partner at Grand Rapids-based NPF Investment Advisors fulfills a lifelong dream for Dave Hodge, who also serves as an investment adviser and chief compliance officer at the firm.

Growing up in a family of entrepreneurs, Hodge said he always wanted to go into business and eventually own a business like his father.

Shifting to his role as partner on Jan. 1 meant more responsibility and decision making as one of five co-owners of NPF Investment Advisors, a longtime private investment firm founded in 1933. Hodge brings to his new role experience from his upbringing, credentials and a desire to help people, he said.

People who grow up in small towns are down to earth by nature, said Hodge, who grew up in Hopkins in Allegan County. From there, he went to the University of Michigan and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics. By age 25, he realized he wanted to be an adviser.

“I really wanted to be a trusted person who knew a lot and that you would want to work with because this is a person who can help you make better decisions for your family, for financial reasons. And that’s why I became an adviser,” Hodge said.

Hodge is a Chartered Financial Analyst, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Divorce Financial Analyst and has a certificate in Environmental, Social and Governance investing. He pursued his CFA to boost his investing expertise and help clients, he said.

“These people work hard. They make sacrifices their whole life for decades, they work and sacrifice just so they can have enough money for people like us to invest,” Hodge said. “It just seemed like the right thing to do, to do the very best.”

In his role as partner, Hodge said he’s looking forward to recruiting advisers who are not only talented, but also deeply interested in helping families make the most of their financial situation.

Hodge said his wife and two sons inspire both his personal and professional lives.

“Without them, I couldn’t do what I do,” Hodge said. “I come home and it recharges me to be with them, so I can come back and do it all over.”

— Reported by Hannah Brock