People in the News: Aug. 29, 2022

People in the News: A roundup of new hires, promotions and awards in West Michigan.

Company outsider to lead family-owned ADAC Automotive

West Michigan Tier 1 automotive supplier ADAC Automotive Inc. has named a company outsider and industry veteran to replace longtime President and CEO Jim Teets.

The Cascade Township-based company announced last week that Jonathan Husby took over as president and CEO effective on Aug. 22. Teets — who has been with the company for nearly 30 years and led as CEO since 2007 — is retiring but will continue to serve on ADAC Automotive’s board of directors. The company had also appointed Jeff Dolbee as president in early 2021, though Dolbee left the company earlier this month, a company representative told MiBiz.

Husby is an outside hire for the family-owned supplier of door handles and exterior mirrors who brings more than 25 years of experience in the auto industry. For nearly five years, Husby has served as president and CEO of SEG Automotive North America, and two years ago took on the additional role of senior vice president of sales.

Prior to joining the Novi-based SEG, a global supplier of alternators and starters, Husby served in various roles at Harman International, TomTom and TeleAtlas. After obtaining a master’s of business administration at Wayne State University, Husby started his career as a sales manager at Denso International Inc.

“Jon is a seasoned industry veteran who has a track record of skilled leadership and hands-on experience growing new and existing markets and adeptly serving a global customer base with numerous technologies and solutions,” Teets said in a statement. “He is smart, capable and has earned a reputation among his team and the industry as a motivator, coach, and mentor. We’re confident he will take ADAC to the next level while mentoring the next generation of leaders on our team.”

Husby called the job a “unique opportunity” to lead a global Tier 1 supplier “that is also a multi-generational, family-owned company deeply committed to the communities and people it serves.”

“As I get to know the incredibly talented team that built ADAC into the global powerhouse it is today, I also look forward to bringing all I’ve learned about motivating talent, inspiring innovation, profitably growing businesses and navigating the complexities of this ever-evolving industry,” Husby said in a statement.

Husby also serves on the boards of the Original Equipment Suppliers Association and the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association.

Founded in 1975, ADAC Automotive has a global workforce of 14,500 employees with 17 manufacturing facilities across the world. ADAC Automotive also has operations in Muskegon, Saranac and Auburn Hills in addition to its new Cascade Township headquarters that opened in 2020.

— Reported by Andy Balaskovitz

HEALTH CARE

Spectrum Health Lakeland has hired pulmonologist Jeffrey Grondin to join Lakeland Pulmonology in St. Joseph and physician assistant Shannon Arader to join Lakeland Ear, Nose & Throat in Niles and St. Joseph. Grondin completed his pulmonary and critical care fellowship and internal medicine residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and previously served as medical director of intensive care at the Rush Foundation Hospital. Arader has a bachelor’s degree in health science from Stony Brook University and a master’s in physician assistant studies from Bryant University. She has previously worked in the otorhinolaryngology department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Minnesota. “I look forward to partnering with my patients so we can find the best solution for their health concerns,” said Arader. “It’s a wonderful feeling to know you can help improve someone’s quality of life.”

Ascension Michigan has named Dr. Thomas Rohs as president and CEO of the health system’s southwest region, overseeing hospitals in Kalamazoo, Plainwell, Allegan and Dowagiac, as well as other care centers across the market. Rohs succeeds former regional president Peter Bergmann, who had led the market for Ascension since 2019. A critical care surgeon who first joined Ascension Borgess in 1998, Rohs has been chief medical officer for the southwest region since 2019 and previously served as medical director for hospital-based clinical services.

HOSPITALITY

Hospitality industry veteran Lam Vongsakoun will lead food and beverage operations at Gun Lake Casino as vice president of hospitality. Vongsakoun brings more than 25 years of experience, including as senior director of hospitality at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming and Hotel, vice president of food and beverage at Wind Creek Bethlehem, and director of food and beverage at Ameristar Black Hawk Casino Resort. “Lam Vongsakoun is a leader in the casino hospitality industry that we are fortunate to have on our team, and I am thrilled that he has already hit the ground running,” said Jose Flores, vice president and general manager for Gun Lake Casino.

LEGAL

Varnum LLP Attorney Peter Schmidt has been accepted as a fellow by the American College of Mortgage Attorneys. Schmidt has 15 years of experience as a real estate attorney and focuses his practice on complex commercial real estate, construction and property development transactions. ACMA fellows are nominated by their peers, and the designation recognizes excellence in the field.

NONPROFIT

Grand Rapids nonprofit Amplify GR has expanded its team with the hiring of Amy Knape as senior director of fund development and Patrick Johnson, Jr. as chief operating officer, both in newly created positions. Knape formerly worked in fund development at the West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology (WMCAT), including leading WMCAT’s $8.5 million Leave Your Mark capital campaign in 2018. She holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Western Michigan University. Johnson has spent the past four years as vice president of human resources at nonprofit Bethany Christian Services, and has more than 15 years of experience in finance, operations, human resources and executive management in the nonprofit and for-profit sectors. Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in business and cultural development from Grand Valley State University.

FINANCE

Advia Credit Union has named longtime Chief Financial Officer Jeff Fielder as its next president and CEO. Fielder succeeds Cheryl DeBoer, who will retire in early 2023 after 40 years in the industry and the past 18 with the Kalamazoo-based Advia. Fielder started with Advia — one of the largest credit unions in Michigan — in 2004 when it was known as First Community Federal Credit Union. He also has served as the credit union’s manager of finance and accounting and executive vice president of finance.

Northern Trust has named Jim Ward as senior investment officer and senior vice president in the wealth management firm’s West Michigan office, where he will oversee a team servicing high net worth individuals and institutions. Ward joins Northern Trust from Fifth Third Bank, where he most recently served as director of regional portfolio management, overseeing teams in Michigan and northern Ohio. With more than 35 years of investment experience, Ward received his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and is a member of the West Michigan CFA Society and past president of the Toledo CFA Society in Ohio.

GOVERNMENT

The Kent County Department of Public Works hired PR specialist Steve Faber as the agency’s new communications and marketing manager, effective Aug. 22. Faber previously served as a senior strategist at Byrum and Fisk Communications, supporting education, environmental and economic development clients in West Michigan. He is also the former executive director of Friends of Grand Rapids Parks. In his new role, Faber will lead communications for the county agency and build awareness around several DPW facilities, including its new waste-to-energy facility and Sustainable Business Park. Faber has a master’s degree in public administration and nonprofit management from Grand Valley State University. “The DPW has an amazing story to tell. Kent County has been a leader in waste management and reduction for decades. Kent County’s integrated waste management system provides an incredible opportunity to decrease our dependence on landfilling and find new solutions that protect our land, air and water,” Faber said in a statement.

ADVOCACY

The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce has made a series of staffing changes and a new addition to advance the organization’s work in talent development and diversity, equity and inclusion. Monica Mendez, who joined the GR Chamber in 2020 as talent development manager, was promoted to director of talent and leadership programs. Mendez will work with members on their talent needs after previously launching Latina Connect, which brings together Latina professionals and community members to grow as leaders. The business advocacy organization also hired Amari Brown as its new inclusion program manager to support DEI programs. Brown received a bachelor’s degree from Hope College and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Michigan. The GR Chamber also named Megan Steenwyk to senior business services manager and Olivia Koster to senior event project manager.

— Compiled by Abigail Ham, Mark Sanchez and Andy Balaskovitz.