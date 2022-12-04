People in the news: Dec. 5, 2022

FINANCE
- Michigan Capital Network has named new leaders for angel investing groups in Grand Rapids and Detroit. Ashley Ward, the CEO of professional recruiting and executive search firm Hire for Hope LLC, was named director for Grand Angels. The Grand Rapids-based Michigan Capital Network — the umbrella organization for five angel groups and four venture capital funds in Michigan — also appointed Troy Szopo as director of Woodward Angels. Michigan Capital Network also named Michael Koziara as the chair of a new Angel Investment Review Committee. Koziara, previously a venture capital analyst with Michigan Capital Network, will work with committee members to research investment prospects for consideration.
HEALTH CARE
- Grand Rapids-based BAMF Health Inc. has named Eric Boonstra as its chief financial officer, effective Dec. 1. Boonstra joins the advanced cancer treatment firm from JSJ Corp., where he served as CFO. Boonstra also has served as corporate controller at Bissell Homecare and as senior director of finance at Spectrum Health, now known as Corewell Health. Boonstra, a Calvin University graduate, joins BAMF after it recently broke ground on its advanced medical center and headquarters in downtown Grand Rapids and is exploring additional markets.
- Grand Rapids-based nonprofit CURE International, which operates a network of eight children’s hospitals, has named Fred Bw’Ombongi to its board of directors. Born in Kenya, Bw’Ombongi is a former system director at Corewell Health who currently serves as vice president of operations at Minnesota-based Allina Health. He earned a master’s degree in health care administration from Grand Valley State University and a bachelor’s degree in international business from Aquinas College.
- D.A. Blodgett - St. John’s appointed Tammy Smith as the health care nonprofit’s chief financial officer. Smith is a certified public accountant and certified management accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Central Michigan University. She previously served as a senior controller for over seven years at RDV Corp., the DeVos family office. Smith previously worked in the nonprofit sector at Eightcap-Inc., where she engaged with organizations like CASA, Head Start, MichiganWorks! and AmeriCorps. In her new role, Smith will help oversee D.A. Blodgett - St. John’s finances and its 15 programs.
REAL ESTATE/DEVELOPMENT
- Don Cok, senior associate at Grand Rapids-based AMDG Architects Inc., is retiring, effective Dec. 16. Cok has served with the firm for more than 20 years, providing expertise on specifications, code reviews and construction administration. According to a company announcement, Cok will continue to mentor AMDG team members with technical expertise beyond his retirement.
- Grand Rapids-based Honor Construction Inc. has named Jeff Royce as the firm’s new development partner. Royce joins Honor Construction with 15 years of real estate development and construction experience, having managed his own development firm, 1025 Ventures, for more than four years. Royce has experience in mixed-use residential development projects across the country and has been part of more than $350 million of projects that are a mix of adaptive reuse, new market rate, and new high-end residential.
FINANCE
- Huntington National Bank has named Dave Kinsman as its new Middle Market Banking team leader for West Michigan. Kinsman previously served as vice president for middle market banking at JP Morgan Chase and as commercial lending manager at the former Founders Bank and Trust. While at JP Morgan Chase, Kinsman worked with West and Northern Michigan clients ranging in sales size from $20 million to $2 billion. In his new role, Kinsman will work with the Middle Market team as well as help attract talent as Huntington grows its brand in West Michigan. A Grand Rapids resident, Kinsman has degrees from Grand Valley State University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
GOVERNMENT
- Kent County hired Josh Spencer as its director of strategic impact, where he will lead grant development and manage projects for internal and external county initiatives. Spencer previously served as vice president at Kennari Consulting in Grand Rapids, where he worked with nonprofit organizations in grant development, research, financial strategy and capital fundraising campaigns.
- Gustavo Perez was named the new director of Kent County Community Action (KCCA), which provides food, housing and utility assistance for people in need and also leads community development projects. Perez will oversee the department and lead KCCA’s staffing and spending plans. Perez previously served as the director of programs and services for the Heart of West Michigan United Way, where he oversaw the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program and other operations.