People in the news: Dec. 5, 2022

Michigan Capital Network has named new leaders for angel investing groups in Grand Rapids and Detroit. Ashley Ward , the CEO of professional recruiting and executive search firm Hire for Hope LLC, was named director for Grand Angels. The Grand Rapids-based Michigan Capital Network — the umbrella organization for five angel groups and four venture capital funds in Michigan — also appointed Troy Szopo as director of Woodward Angels. Michigan Capital Network also named Michael Koziara as the chair of a new Angel Investment Review Committee. Koziara, previously a venture capital analyst with Michigan Capital Network, will work with committee members to research investment prospects for consideration.

Grand Rapids-based BAMF Health Inc. has named Eric Boonstra as its chief financial officer, effective Dec. 1. Boonstra joins the advanced cancer treatment firm from JSJ Corp., where he served as CFO. Boonstra also has served as corporate controller at Bissell Homecare and as senior director of finance at Spectrum Health, now known as Corewell Health. Boonstra, a Calvin University graduate, joins BAMF after it recently broke ground on its advanced medical center and headquarters in downtown Grand Rapids and is exploring additional markets.

Grand Rapids-based nonprofit CURE International, which operates a network of eight children’s hospitals, has named Fred Bw’Ombongi to its board of directors. Born in Kenya, Bw’Ombongi is a former system director at Corewell Health who currently serves as vice president of operations at Minnesota-based Allina Health. He earned a master’s degree in health care administration from Grand Valley State University and a bachelor’s degree in international business from Aquinas College.