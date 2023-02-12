People in the news: Feb. 13, 2023

UFP Industries Inc., a Grand Rapids-area packaging, construction and retail solutions firm, has announced the retirement of board member William Currie after 54 years in the role. As part of a succession plan, the UFP board of directors named company CEO Matthew Missad as chairman of the board, where he will serve until at least 2027. Missad began working part time with UFP in 1978 as a high school student on the maintenance crew, continuing this role throughout college and law school to help pay for his education. He joined the company fulltime in 1985 and more recently has led the company through an M&A-fueled growth spurt.