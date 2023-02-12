People in the news: Feb. 13, 2023

MANUFACTURING
- UFP Industries Inc., a Grand Rapids-area packaging, construction and retail solutions firm, has announced the retirement of board member William Currie after 54 years in the role. As part of a succession plan, the UFP board of directors named company CEO Matthew Missad as chairman of the board, where he will serve until at least 2027. Missad began working part time with UFP in 1978 as a high school student on the maintenance crew, continuing this role throughout college and law school to help pay for his education. He joined the company fulltime in 1985 and more recently has led the company through an M&A-fueled growth spurt.
- Thermotron Industries Inc., North America’s largest environmental test equipment manufacturer, has named Andrew Veldt as its new company president. Veldt is succeeding President Clint Peterson, who spent 28 years at Holland-based Thermotron. Veldt started working for Thermotron as a mechanical engineer in 1995 after graduating from Western Michigan University. He rose through company ranks to serve as the vice president of engineering, a position he held for eight years.
HEALTH CARE
- Corewell Health has named Kristina Ko as the health system’s vice president of government relations and public policy, and chief government affairs officer. Ko, who most recently served as executive director of federal relations and an assistant vice president at the University of Michigan, will work to promote a public policy agenda that advances Corewell Health’s mission. Prior to joining the University of Michigan, Ko also worked on the Affordable Care Act as a health care adviser for the office of former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin.
- Corewell Health has also appointed a Whirlpool Corp. executive to serve on the health system’s board of directors. Danielle Brown, who serves as senior vice president and chief information officer at the appliance manufacturer, assumed board responsibilities on Jan. 1, and is one of 16 members guiding the organization to achieve its mission and vision of providing accessible health care.
REAL ESTATE/DEVELOPMENT
- Owen-Ames-Kimball Co. (O-A-K), a more than 100-year-old construction firm with offices in Michigan, Florida and Colorado, has hired David Innes to be project manager at its Kalamazoo office. Innes has worked for more than 17 years in the construction industry and obtained his bachelor’s degree in construction engineering from Western Michigan University. Innes previously served nearly 10 years as a project manager and engineer at Portage-based construction firm AVB.
- Wightman, an employee-owned architectural, civil engineering and surveying services consulting firm, has named Scott Falk as its senior project architect. Falk has nearly 40 years of architectural industry experience and joined Wightman in July 2022 with a focus on serving clients in central and northern Indiana. With degrees from Ball State University, Falk is a licensed architect in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan and California. Prior to joining Wightman, Falk operated Indiana-based Falk Design Group for more than 15 years.
Tribal DEVELOPMENT
- Waséyabek Development Co. LLC, the non-gaming economic development arm of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi, has named a new board member as well as a human resources executive. Sara Moore, a Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi tribal member and owner of a Grand Rapids media company, brings more than a decade of marketing experience to a four-year term on Waséyabek’s board of directors. Meanwhile, Danielle Smith was named vice president of human resources. Smith brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources at mid- and large-sized companies. Prior to joining Waséyabek, Smith led the global human resources efforts at Tier 1 automotive supplier Shape Corp.
FOOD BIZ
- Hudsonville Creamery and Ice Cream Company LLC’s new CEO, Tina Floyd, starts in the role on Feb. 13. Following the announcement of her appointment last month, Floyd will lead the 90-year-old, Holland-based company as it experiences rapid growth. Since 2019, the company has tripled its production capacity and workforce. Floyd previously worked as senior vice president and general manager of J.M. Smucker Co.’s $1.7 billion consumer foods business. Floyd takes over the CEO position from co-owner Denny Ellens, who will remain on the Hudsonville Ice Cream’s board of directors.
- Byron Center food retailer and distributor SpartanNash Co. has tapped Ryan Speakes as vice president of fuel center and convenience stores. In this role, Speakes will oversee 37 fuel centers and convenience stores, and brings nearly 20 years of experience as market leader of operations of 7-Eleven and Speedway. He will also work on SpartanNash’s strategy to manage the rising cost of fuel. Company Executive Vice President of Corporate Retail Tom Swanson noted that the “C-store market is growing globally, and SpartanNash sees tremendous opportunity to bring new innovations to this segment of our retail business.”
— Compiled by Margot Amouyal