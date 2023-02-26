People in the news: Feb. 27, 2023

Cascade Township-based Hungerford Nichols CPAs + Advisors has named Stacy Mellema and Marc Sawyers as shareholders, growing the team to 14 people. Mellema focuses her accounting work on for-profit, nonprofit and employee benefits businesses. Outside of work, she is the treasurer of United Way of the Lakeshore and a member of the Davenport University Accounting Advisory Board. Sawyers joins Hungerford after working with the State Office of the Auditor General for seven years. His specialities include compliance and school district audits. In addition to holding a degree in biosystems engineering from Michigan State University, he serves on the finance committee of AYA Youth Collective, a local nonprofit that provides support for youth facing homelessness.