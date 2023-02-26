People in the news: Feb. 27, 2023

HEALTH CARE
- Becker’s Hospital Review has named Ascension executive Natalie Ryder to its 2023 list of “Rural Hospital CEOs to Know.” Ryder works as an administrator at the Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital in Allegan, Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital in Plainwell and Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac. Prior to these roles, Ryder served as a registered nurse, spending nine years in the United States Army, after starting her career as a school nurse in Germany in 2013.
- Comprehensive Therapy Center Inc., a Grand Rapids-based nonprofit offering services to people with disabilities, has named interim executive director Ellen Sawyer to a permanent position. Sawyer will continue overseeing the agency’s finances, developing connections with other nonprofits, managing leadership transitions and preparing the agency for a fundraising campaign in 2023-2024. She has worked on the CTC team since 2014, previously serving as associate director and director of operations.
- Kentwood-based Corium Pharma Solutions Inc., a full-service contract development and manufacturing company focusing on drug delivery technologies for prescription drug and consumer products, has selected Ernie De Paolantoni as its new CFO. De Paolantoni has more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, most recently working as the CFO of Arizona-based Journey Medical Corp., a commercial stage dermatology company.
FINANCE
- Cascade Township-based Hungerford Nichols CPAs + Advisors has named Stacy Mellema and Marc Sawyers as shareholders, growing the team to 14 people. Mellema focuses her accounting work on for-profit, nonprofit and employee benefits businesses. Outside of work, she is the treasurer of United Way of the Lakeshore and a member of the Davenport University Accounting Advisory Board. Sawyers joins Hungerford after working with the State Office of the Auditor General for seven years. His specialities include compliance and school district audits. In addition to holding a degree in biosystems engineering from Michigan State University, he serves on the finance committee of AYA Youth Collective, a local nonprofit that provides support for youth facing homelessness.
- The Grand Rapids Community Media Center has named Carol Couturier as finance manager. She will oversee all facets of organizational finances, including organizing the budget and promoting transparency for GRTV, The Rapidian, Wealthy Theatre, WYCE and web services. She holds degrees in communications and business administration from Grand Valley State University and the University of Phoenix.
DEVELOPMENT
- Wightman, a full-service architecture, civil engineering and surveying consulting firm, has tapped Amy Engel to lead human resources. Engel brings nearly 30 years of experience in human resources and will support leadership in attracting and retaining staff at the firm’s eight locations in Michigan and Indiana. She holds degrees in marketing, human resource strategy and innovation from Western Michigan University and Michigan State University.
LEGAL
- Warner Norcross + Judd LLP named Kyle Purdy as finance director. He has two decades of experience working for the law firm, including overseeing the firm’s accounting department and managing billing and payroll reporting. He holds degrees in finance and business administration from Grand Valley State University and has been a licensed CPA in Michigan since 2008.