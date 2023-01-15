People in the news: Jan. 16, 2023

The Grand Rapids Community Media Center has named Phil Tower as station manager and Shane German as music and programming director at the nonprofit organization’s WYCE-FM. Tower comes to WYCE with decades of experience in broadcasting in West Michigan, including as director of news and programming at WOOD-AM and marketing and promotion director for WLAV-FM. Tower will oversee daily operations at WYCE as well as supervise staff and manage the budget. German has served with the GRCMC since 2016, including in multiple roles at WYCE, and has a long career in the music industry. His new role involves overseeing the diversification of WYCE’s music and programming lineup and work to expand listenership. WYCE is a core department of the GRCMC, which also oversees public access television station GRTV, community news site The Rapidian, and the Wealthy Theatre.