People in the news: Jan. 30, 2023

Festival of the Arts has named Missy Summers as its new executive director. In her role, Summers will work with the Festival of the Arts board and hundreds of volunteers to execute the 54th celebration in early June. She comes from both the nonprofit and for-profit sectors, including working as the chief rural officer at Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes. When accepting the role, Summers noted her passion for volunteering, including serving on the board of Habitat for Humanity of Kent County and the Association of Professional Fundraisers of West Michigan.