People in the News: July 18, 2022

New CEO overseeing Catherine’s Health Center expansions

Megan Erskine is overseeing Catherine’s Health Center’s planned expansions in Kent County three months after settling in as CEO.

The nonprofit care provider plans to open a clinic in August on 36th Street in Wyoming where it already has a dental clinic. In December, the organization plans to open the Streams of Hope campus in Gaines Township that will include medical, behavioral and dental care. Both expansions were planned prior to Erskine’s spring appointment as CEO.

Catherine’s Health Center served about 1,800 patients in 2021 and is on track to serve 4,000 in 2022, Erskine said. The center’s goal is to serve 19,000 patients annually within three years through the expansion of clinics and partnerships.

“There are still communities or areas of Kent County that are not being served completely and that’s where we need to go,” she said. “There are still specific populations that have unmet needs, specifically the homeless population and the refugee population.”

Catherine’s Health Center provides primary, behavioral health and dental care, as well as health promotion and disease prevention services to uninsured and underserved patients. In addition to the new clinics, Catherine’s Health Center plans to move into telehealth.

Backed with $200,000 in grant funding over two years from the Michigan Health Endowment, plus $42,000 from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation, Catherine’s Health Center will open a telehealth suite at a Mel Trotter Ministries clinic to provide virtual psychiatry services. Erskine hopes additional “digital micro-suites” for telehealth can follow the Mel Trotter project.

“Being nimble, agile and small will allow us to do some really innovative work that doesn’t always require a brick-and-mortar buildout,” Erskine said.

Erskine joined Catherine’s Health Center on April 12 from Heartland Health Centers in Chicago, where she served as chief operating officer. A Grand Ledge native, she succeeded longtime CEO Karen Kaashoek, who retired after more than 20 years with Catherine’s Health Center. Heartland and Catherine’s are both federally qualified health centers.

Since arriving in Grand Rapids, Erskine has learned of the high value that the West Michigan market places on collaboration and partnerships. Erskine looks to partner further with organizations that already have the trust of their clients, she said.

In virtual psychiatry, “we’re leveraging the trust that Mel Trotter has with their clients, and … integrating with the pre-existing clinic and providing a service that’s really necessary for people,” Erskine said.

“It’s a really great model. If it goes well … it would be a really great model to spread to other service organizations,” she said. “It’s a low-cost, low-capital burden for us, especially as we’re growing and trying to be good stewards of our resources.”

— Reported by Mark Sanchez.

MANUFACTURING

Jamen Blake has been named managing director of Edgewater Automation’s facility in Buchanan. He succeeds Kevin Moynihan, who has transitioned to Edgewater’s contract manufacturing and assembly team. Blake is a graduate of Hope College with a degree in business management who has spent his entire career with Edgewater. He was part of the startup team that launched Edgewater’s Spartanburg, S.C., facility, first as purchaser, then as applications engineer, marketing manager and finally as project manager. When he left to join the Buchanan facility’s project management team in 2021, the Spartanburg facility had grown to 70 employees.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

LKF Marketing, a Kalamazoo-based marketing communications agency, has hired Carrie Largent as its first digital media designer. Largent holds a bachelor’s degree in electronic media production from Kent State University and an associate’s degree in graphic design from Kalamazoo Valley Community College. She has four years of design and video experience, most recently as a production technician for FOX8 News in Cleveland. “Carrie has great experience that dovetails well with our agency’s existing skills,” said Heather Isch, president and owner of LKF. “We are glad to welcome her to our team and look forward to producing expanded video work for our clients.”

Andrea Bitely has been named vice president of marketing and communications at the Michigan Retailers Association. Bitely’s previous roles include director of communications and public affairs for former Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, director of social media for Politico, senior manager of digital content for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and, most recently, as senior director of strategy and client services at public relations firm Truscott Rossman. “Andrea will be a great asset to MRA’s membership with her experience in business, government, politics, crisis communications management and public affairs, and will assist our members whenever and wherever they need their voice heard,” said Association President and CEO William Hallan.

HEALTH CARE

ADHD Online CEO Zachariah Booker has been named a member of the Forbes Business Council, a networking organization for business leaders with track records of positive business growth and personal and professional achievements and honors. As a member, Booker will have access to exclusive events and business services partners and have the opportunity to contribute articles to Forbes.com. “I am honored to be joining the Forbes Business Council,” Booker said. “Participating in the council will enable ADHD Online to cement our status as the gold standard in virtual ADHD assessment and care; I’m excited to share our stories and perspective with the Forbes community.”

LEGAL

Elisabeth Von Eitzen has been elected president of the Kalamazoo County Bar Association board of directors. Von Eitzen, a partner with Warner Norcross + Judd LLP, practices in the firm’s Kalamazoo office. She previously served as the KCBA board secretary and is co-chair of the education committee and a member of the bankruptcy steering committee for the Western District of the Michigan Federal Bar Association, and also serves on the board of the YMCA Kalamazoo and Housing Resources Inc.

Western Michigan University’s longtime general counsel has joined law firm Miller Canfield PLC. Carrick Craig spent more than 20 years providing legal advice and assistance to WMU before joining Miller Canfield’s Kalamazoo office in the employment and labor group practice. The law firm’s higher education practice represents private nonprofit institutions and for-profit colleges, education and athletic associations, and educational foundations. The practice is involved in financing for major improvements, U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights audits, and defending in significant, high-profile litigations.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

T he Michigan Economic Development Corp. has announced three new leadership po sitions aimed at supporting small businesses and regional prosperity. Natalie Chmiko has been named senior vice president for small business solutions, Amy Rencher has been named senior vice president for small business services, and Matt McCauley has been named senior vice president for regional prosperity. Chmiko has been with the MEDC for eight years, most recently leading the international trade, Pure Michigan Business Connect and small business services teams. Chmiko is a board member for the East & West Michigan District Expo rt Councils and is vice president of State International Development Organizations. Rencher brings 15 years of leadership experience, most recently as managing director of entrepreneurial programs and services for TechTown Detroit. She holds a master’s degree in business administration from Michigan State University. McCauley is the CEO of Networks Northwest and a former German Marshall Fund urban and regional policy fellow. He is a graduate of Grand Valley State University with degrees in business and public administration.

HIGHER ED

Van Andel Institute Graduate School has named Sarah Bodbyl Roels associate dean. Bodbyl earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Calvin University and a doctoral degree in ecology and evolutionary biology from the University of Kansas. She is a former faculty developer for the Trefny Innovative Instruction Center at the Colorado School of Mines and senior researcher at the Michigan State University College of Education. “Dr. Bodbyl has demonstrated a deep commitment to training the next generation of scientific leaders throughout her career,” said Steven Triezenberg, dean of Van Andel Institute Graduate School.

Hope College has named the next director of its Frost Center for Data and Research. Dr. Rachel Venema holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Calvin University, a master’s in social work from the University of Michigan and a doctoral degree in social work from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She served as a faculty member in the department of social work and sociology at Calvin University from 2009 until this year. She has completed numerous community-based research projects in collaboration with community organizations and has published and presented on academic research on gendered violence and criminal justice system responses.

GOVERNMENT

Lori Parmenter is the new city clerk of the city of East Grand Rapids. A certified professional with the Society for Human Resources Management and Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks with an associate’s degree in accounting from Kellogg Community College, Parment has more than 15 years of municipal experience. Most recently, she served as deputy clerk for the city of Hastings. Parmenter succeeds Kare Bower, who retired in early July after 27 years.

— Compiled by Abigail Ham.

— Reported by Mark Sanchez.

