PEOPLE IN THE NEWS: May 9, 2022

Homer Stryker School of Medicine at Western Michigan University has named Dr. Maria Sheakley as its next associate dean for student affairs. Sheakley, a founding faculty member, succeeds Dr. Peter Ziemkowski, who retired in April after 10 years. In her time at WMU, Sheakley has chaired a variety of committees, mentored many students and, since 2020, served as assistant dean for academic success. Sheakley will lead the student affairs and academic advising teams and continue to teach physiology. She earned her doctorate in physiology from Kent State University in 2005 and her bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Akron in 1999.

Aquinas College has named Alicia Córdoba as its ninth president in the school’s 146-year history. Córdoba starts in July following her current role as associate vice president and director of the Center for Catholic Studies at St. Mary’s University in Texas. She’ll succeed Kevin Quinn, who departed in December after deciding not to pursue a renewal of his contract with the 1,500-student Catholic liberal arts college. Córdoba has more than two decades of experience in Catholic higher education as a faculty member and administrator. Her background includes experience in strategic planning, financial management and stewardship, curriculum and program design, fundraising, marketing, team building, process improvement and related areas. A 14-member search committee consisting of faculty, staff, students and alumni selected Córdoba among four finalists who visited the campus for interviews in April.