PEOPLE IN THE NEWS: May 9, 2022

Here is the MiBiz People in the news report for April 25, 2022
HEALTH CARE
- Dr. Daniel Bow has been named Baldwin-based Family Health Care’s new chief medical officer. Bow has worked as an internal medicine physician at Family Health Care since 2012. His promotion comes after Dr. Jocelyn Pouliot retired from the role after nine years. In his transition to the leadership role, Bow will now oversee recruitment efforts, quality of patient care and work on a strategic plan to meet needs of the communities Family Health Care serves. Bow earned his medical degree from Michigan State University and completed his residency at Farmington Hills-based Botsford General Hospital.
- Caring Circle of Spectrum Health Lakeland, a community-based organization in Berrien County focused on palliative hospice and care, has hired two new physicians. Dr. Linda McBryde will join the team as a palliative care physician. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan Medical School and recently completed a fellowship in hospice and palliative care medicine at Providence Alaska Medical Center. Dr. Jordan Sall is an associate professor of clinical medicine at Michigan State University. Most recently, he has served as the chief of medicine for Gerber Memorial Hospital in Fremont. Sall will serve as medical director of continued care services at Caring Circle.
FINANCE
- Blackford Capital has appointed Paul Doyle as managing partner. Martin Stein will continue to lead the private equity firm as founder and managing director. Doyle has been with Blackford Capital since 2014 as an operating partner who works with portfolio companies in the development of strategy, planning processes and talent selection and development. Doyle has held senior leadership positions in sales, marketing and organizational development, including 15 years in leadership positions at GHSP Inc. and Coastal Automotive and Coastal Container Group.
- Gerald R. Ford International Airport has hired Maria Kim as chief financial officer. Kim holds a master’s degree in extension studies in business management from Harvard University and has worked in the aeronautical industry since joining the Allegheny County Airport Authority in 2017 in Pennsylvania as manager of revenue development. Most recently, she served as the director of financial analysis and reporting at Fraport USA. As CFO, Kim will lead the finance, procurement, technology and risk management departments. “She has an impressive history collaborating across teams to maximize revenue and return on investment,” authority President and CEO Tory Richardson said.
TECH
- MUVE, a Canadian technology startup that recently partnered with the state of Michigan on an initiative to promote accessible transportation, has appointed Thomas Sikkema as community team lead for Michigan. Sikkema, who dealt with accessibility challenges as a young person fighting cancer, is now a registered nurse and will provide support as the company rolls out its Go MUVE accessible mobility app in Grand Rapids. “I am excited to be working with MUVE and to introduce the community, and people of all abilities, to this ground-breaking technology,” Sikkema said.
NONPROFIT
- Next Step of West Michigan has hired Stuart Ray, the former executive director of Guiding Light Mission, as director of business development. Next Step, a subsidiary of Mel Trotter Ministries, is a faith-based nonprofit focused on job training and employment. Ray led Guiding Light Mission for 12 years and oversaw the purchase and renovation of residential structures for guest housing, among other ventures. “We are thrilled that Stuart is bringing his talents and experience to the Next Step team,” said Scott Jonkhoff, founder and director of Next Step of West Michigan.
- First Steps Kent has appointed Cati Cortes as interim president. Cortes, who first joined First Steps in 2019, has worked on the Ready by Five Early Childhood millage, Shared Services Pilot Project and Early Childhood Systems as a financial accountant at the education-focused nonprofit. The First Steps Kent Board of Commissioners has contracted with the search firm Kittleman & Associates on the organization’s ongoing presidential search.
REAL ESTATE/DEVELOPMENT
- Roger Haveman has been named lead maintenance technician at Grand Rapids-based Advantage Commercial Real Estate Management Services. Haveman will work with the property management team to provide prompt and careful attention to maintenance requests. “Having him join our team is exciting and we know that he will be an asset to all the clients we serve,” said Shaun Biel, the firm’s director of property management.
HIGHER ED
- Homer Stryker School of Medicine at Western Michigan University has named Dr. Maria Sheakley as its next associate dean for student affairs. Sheakley, a founding faculty member, succeeds Dr. Peter Ziemkowski, who retired in April after 10 years. In her time at WMU, Sheakley has chaired a variety of committees, mentored many students and, since 2020, served as assistant dean for academic success. Sheakley will lead the student affairs and academic advising teams and continue to teach physiology. She earned her doctorate in physiology from Kent State University in 2005 and her bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Akron in 1999.
- Aquinas College has named Alicia Córdoba as its ninth president in the school’s 146-year history. Córdoba starts in July following her current role as associate vice president and director of the Center for Catholic Studies at St. Mary’s University in Texas. She’ll succeed Kevin Quinn, who departed in December after deciding not to pursue a renewal of his contract with the 1,500-student Catholic liberal arts college. Córdoba has more than two decades of experience in Catholic higher education as a faculty member and administrator. Her background includes experience in strategic planning, financial management and stewardship, curriculum and program design, fundraising, marketing, team building, process improvement and related areas. A 14-member search committee consisting of faculty, staff, students and alumni selected Córdoba among four finalists who visited the campus for interviews in April.
HUMAN RESOURCES
- Gun Lake Casino has named Endea Smith as its new vice president of human resources. Smith has more than 25 years of experience in the casino industry, including at Rising Star Casino & Resort and Hollywood Casino, both in Indiana. Most recently, Smith served as vice president of human resources at Penn National Race Course in Pennsylvania. Building on her professional experience, Smith also is a Ph.D. candidate in business psychology at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
— Compiled by Abigail Ham and Hannah Brock