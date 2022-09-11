People in the News: Sept. 12, 2022

People in the News: A roundup of new hires, promotions and awards in West Michigan.

UFP Industries has appointed Allen Peters as its executive vice president of innovation, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Peters’ new responsibilities will include directing the Innovation Accelerator and Innov8 Fund teams at UFP. Additionally, as president of UFP Retail Solutions, Peters will drive the ambitious new product and technology required for quick iterative improvements throughout the business. He will continue to cooperate on initiatives in the e-commerce/distribution/fulfillment domains as part of his new duties.

Opera Grand Rapids has chosen Miranda Krajniak as its new development director. Krajniak will re-envision, design, and lead strategies to sustain and increase the donor base for the professional opera company. Krajniak has worked in the arts since 2007, and joins Opera Grand Rapids from the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA), where she was the executive director. During her nine-year term, she collaborated with an active community-centered committee to engage diverse communities, expanding both audience and artist diversity through creative programming. She also served as the team’s leader during UICA’s merger transition with Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University.

Trinity Health Medical Group has named Dr. Lisa Kinsey Callaway as its chief medical officer, effective Sept. 12. Kinsey Callaway replaces Dr. Thomas Foster, who is returning to a clinical role in internal medicine and pediatrics. Kinsey Callaway is a practicing physician and the medical director of the hospitalist program at Trinity Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids, where she has worked for the past 11 years. Her 22-year health care career includes working as an internal medicine physician at Grand Valley Medical Specialists PLC and as a hospitalist at University of Michigan Health-West. She holds a medical degree from Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine.

Ascension Borgess has named Natalie Ryder as administrator of the health system’s Pipp Hospital in Plainwell. As well, Ryder will continue in her role as administrator at Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac. After serving in the U.S. Army for nine years, Ryder began her health care career as a school nurse in 2013 in Germany and became the administrator of Lee Hospital in 2018. She is a registered nurse and an active member of the Michigan Center for Rural Health Critical Access Hospital Planning Committee.