People in the News: Sept. 26, 2022

People in the News: A roundup of new hires, promotions and awards in West Michigan.
REAL ESTATE
- Emily Woodward joined Colliers West Michigan as a new associate in the firm’s Grand Rapids office. Previously, Woodward served as an account executive for a Chicago-based logistics company. In her new role at Colliers, Woodward will be responsible for bringing new business to the company and coordinating materials for various deals. Woodward hails from Omaha, Neb. and earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Miami University in Ohio.
HOSPITALITY
- Adam Tanner was appointed assistant vice president of food and beverage at AHC Hospitality. In the position, he will be responsible for the restaurant and catering programs of AHC Hospitality’s hotels, including the Amway Grand Plaza, Curio Collection by Hilton and the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. Tanner comes to AHC Hospitality after a 25-year career in the industry, including international experience. Most recently, he served as executive chef at the Mandarin Oriental Taipei in Taiwan. The move to AHC Hospitality also marks a homecoming for Tanner, a Grand Rapids native. Tanner is a graduate of the University of Nevada Las Vegas, and earned a master’s degree in hospitality administration and a bachelor’s degree in culinary management from The Art Institute of Pittsburgh.
CONSTRUCTION
-
Ken Bailey has joined Grand Rapids-based First Companies as vice president of construction development, a new position for the family-owned construction management firm. In the role, Bailey will be responsible for securing new construction, renovation and development projects. He will also help the leadership team manage the company’s more than 65 employees. Most recently, Bailey served as vice president at Grand Rapids-based Rockford Construction Co., where he managed projects up to $65 million.
-
Grand Rapids-based Honor Construction has promoted three current team members to the position of vice president, reflecting the veteran-owned firm’s ongoing growth. The new titles are Claire Whitman, vice president of operations, who will develop processes to support current projects and future growth; Jason Moore, vice president of construction, who will lead the construction team and provide strategic planning; and David Laughter, vice president of preconstruction, who will oversee projects from concept to set-up for the construction team.
HEALTH CARE
- Cardiologist Dr. John-Phillip Markovic has joined the staff at Spectrum Health Lakeland and will see patients at Spectrum Health Lakeland Heart and Vascular office locations in Coloma, Niles and St. Joseph. Markovic earned a medical degree from Loma Linda University School of Medicine in California, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Andrews University in Berrien Springs. Fluent in German and Spanish, Markovic is a member of the American College of Cardiology and the American College of Physicians.
NONPROFIT
- Ellen Sawyer will serve as interim executive director of the Comprehensive Therapy Center, where she’s worked since 2014. At the organization, Sawyer has most recently served as assistant director and previously held the title of director of operations. Sawyer earned a bachelor’s degree in Nonprofit Administration from Grand Valley State University.
- Craig Reynolds has been named Van Andel Institute’s (VAI) new vice president of research compliance. Reynolds comes to the Grand Rapids-based VAI from the University of Michigan, where he was assistant vice president for research-sponsored projects. Reynolds has previous research and grant management experience at the University of Pennsylvania, Central Michigan University and the National Science Foundation. In his new position, he will oversee and coordinate the institute’s research compliance efforts — a key function supporting VAI’s growing portfolio of external grant financing.
FOOD BIZ
- Andy Clausen, vice president of national accounts at Byron Center-based food retailer and distributor SpartanNash Co., received a 2022 NextGen Award from industry trade publication Progressive Grocer. Clausen leads SpartanNash’s team managing national accounts across the company’s national distribution network. Recognized for his efforts to inspire young professionals, Clausen this summer organized a project for company interns that broke a Guinness World Record for most food products used to spell a word. Clausen joined the company in 2014 and has a bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University and master’s degree from Western Michigan University.
— Compiled by Joe Boomgaard and Danneisha McDole.