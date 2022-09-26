People in the News: Sept. 26, 2022

Craig Reynolds has been named Van Andel Institute’s (VAI) new vice president of research compliance. Reynolds comes to the Grand Rapids-based VAI from the University of Michigan, where he was assistant vice president for research-sponsored projects.

Reynolds has previous research and grant management experience at the University of Pennsylvania, Central Michigan University and the National Science Foundation. In his new position, he will oversee and coordinate the institute’s research compliance efforts — a key function supporting VAI’s growing portfolio of external grant financing.