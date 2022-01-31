Several West Michigan companies earn perfect scores for LGBTQ equality in workplace

Several large West Michigan-based companies earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, a tool that scores how well businesses support LGBTQ people.

Steelcase Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Meijer Inc., Stryker Corp., Whirlpool Corp. and Kellogg Co. each earned a perfect score of 100 on the index along with 842 companies that employ at least 500 full-time employees.

It is Steelcase’s ninth year being recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation on its Corporate Equality Index. The company has redesigned its hiring and talent systems over the years and has been a leader in offering partner benefits for its employees.

“At Steelcase, we believe in creating spaces where everyone feels safe, included and able to participate,” Steelcase Vice President of Global Talent Donna Flynn said in a statement. “(We) are honored that our efforts to create an inclusive culture have once again been recognized by the HRCF with a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index. This recognition is for all of our employees who are working hard every day to make Steelcase a great place to work.”

This year marks the 20th year of the Corporate Equality Index, which has served as a benchmarking tool on how corporations across the county adopt equitable workplace policies, practices and benefits for LGBTQ employees. The index has also been used by employees, consumers and investors over the years to determine a company’s policies before they accept a job, buy a product or invest their money, HRCF Interim President Joni Madison said in a statement.

“We are thrilled about the progress that we have made over the last 20 years and recognize that the work must continue,” Madison said. “Accordingly, we will be raising the bar for CEI participants in 2023 to reflect new opportunities companies can seize to support their LGBTQ workers.”

The adoption of transgender-inclusive initiatives represents the most progress made among businesses in the report. Among Fortune 500 companies, 91 percent of companies — including those that do not participate in the Corporate Equality Index — have gender identity protections included in their nondiscrimination policies, up from 3 percent from 2002.

The number of companies that offer transgender-inclusive health insurance coverage is 22 times higher than it was in 2009, with 67 percent of Fortune 500 companies and 86 perent of businesses that participate in the index offering transgender-inclusive health insurance. Nearly 110 new employers now offer this coverage, according to the 2022 CEI report.