Staffing agencies merge to expand services in West, Northern Michigan

Grand Rapids staffing and human resources outsourcing firm Axios HR recently completed its merger with Petoskey-based PMP Personnel Services, creating an 11-office entity spanning Northern to Southwest Michigan.

After completing the merger in March, the combined company includes 72 employees and offices in Auburn, Gaylord, Gladwin, Sparta, Traverse City (two), Petoskey, Grand Rapids, Holland, Ionia and Muskegon.

Company executives say the two firms shared synergies and would benefit from expansions in each others’ service territories. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

“This combined entity will provide greater benefit to our existing clients while becoming a more attractive, comprehensive HR solution to prospective clients,” Axios CEO Kellie Haines said in a statement. Haines will serve as CEO of the combined organization. “As well, both companies have a rich history of being considered as trusted advisors and not vendors, so we felt now was the time to expand our portfolio to offer even more value to our customers.”

Founded as Staffing Inc. in 1988 by Dan Barcheski, Axios provides hundreds of small and mid-sized companies with various employment solutions, including human resources outsourcing. Axios also is a 100-percent employee-owned organization (ESOP).

Petoskey-based PMP Personnel, founded in 1992 and part of PMP Corp., is owned and operated by physician and entrepreneur Dr. Gilbert Mosher. PMP affiliates Care Plus TLC and Financial Research Group also were included in the merger.

“Axios has a solid footing in West Michigan and PMP’s core strength is serving Northern Michigan. We both wanted to expand our reach, so this just felt like a natural progression,” Mosher said in a statement. “Our business is based on relationships, and Axios HR is equally committed to providing the best counsel and services to our clients, so I’m very excited at what we can do together to serve Michigan.”