State issues $2M in grants to build talent pipeline with training centers, employers

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity has issued more than $2 million in grants designed to build a more robust pipeline between adult education and workforce training programs and local businesses that are looking to hire.

The state agency issued the grants to a variety of adult learning centers throughout the state as industries struggle to maintain a fully staffed workforce.

West Michigan recipients of funds included the Allegan County Area Technical & Education Center, the Kent Career Tech Center, the Muskegon Area Career Tech Center and the Careerline Tech Center in Zeeland.

All of the organizations will receive up to $350,000 in grant money, which will go toward funding a wide range of adult education programs.

Program participants must work toward a high school diploma or its equivalent, or receive remediation services through one of the adult education programs funded by LEO.

These programs range from automotive technology and residential construction to welding, machining, medical administration and phlebotomy.

Regional chapters of workforce training organization Michigan Works! are serving as the conduit connecting program participants with local businesses.

Local businesses will provide input needed to develop these programs, ensuring that participants develop the knowledge and skills they’re looking for in potential hires.

West Michigan-based training centers that receive grant money will partner with West Michigan Works! to make those connections with the private sector.

“Providing this connection between adult learners and local employers greatly increases the employability and earning potential of Michigan’s citizens,” Stephanie Beckhorn, director of LEO’s Office of Employment and Training, said in a statement. “This program helps fill the current talent gap by educating workers with the in-demand skills Michigan businesses are looking for.”