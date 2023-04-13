Western Michigan University partners with 3 tribes on graduate tribal governance certificate

KALAMAZOO — Western Michigan University, in coordination with three local tribal nations, will begin offering a graduate certificate program in tribal governance in early 2023.

The certificate combines three graduate-level courses on topics from the history of federal Indian policy to the economics of gaming first approved as part of the WMU’s Master of Public Administration program in 2021.

WMU launched the new program in partnership with Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, or Gun Lake Tribe; the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi; and the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians.

“If we create opportunities, three credits at a time, throughout all levels of education, that’s the way tribal nations can exercise our educational sovereignty,” said Sam Morseau, the Pokagon Band tribal council secretary and graduate certificate program instructor. “It was really important for us to not only look at the Pokagon Band not only as a government entity but also look at gaming and economic development as a way of rebuilding our communities.”

Other schools nationwide, such as the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Washington-based Evergreen State College, offer graduate programs in tribal governance and gaming. However, Morseau said the WMU program is unique because it is fully endorsed by three local tribal nations.

“There’s not a lot of education on tribal governance and tribal history,” Morseau said. “Then, most of the time when programs are created, or curriculum is created, it is strictly created on the academic side, and then they reach out in terms of consultation to the local tribes.”

The graduate program emerged after the three tribes worked with WMU to craft a land acknowledgment in 2019, which confirmed that the university recognizes that the campus stands upon the historic and current land of Ojibwe, Odawa and Bodewadmi nations. From there, tribal leadership discussed other ways WMU could strengthen its connection to Indigenous history and development.

“Moving this certificate into the graduate curriculum is the first concrete action from relationships formed over the last four to five years, and we are honored that the program is unique to this region,” Matthew Mingus, WMU’s director of graduate MPA and Ph.D. programs, said in a statement.

WMU and the three American Indian tribes also will be working together to include a multimedia storytelling component to the curriculum.

“Tribal nations have worked on preserving their oral storytelling, but we want to build our digital technology,” Morseau said. “This is an opportunity for local tribal nations to tell their story, in addition to subject matter experts, whether it be basket weaving, sugar fishing, or other cultural protocols. It gives our citizens the opportunity to preserve their story for future generations.”

Morseau said documenting stories is particularly important right now as the generation of people who endured boarding schools, federally run institutions that forcibly assimilated Native American children into mainstream American culture, is passing.

“Sadly, many of those elders are passing. What we have to do is keep those digital stories that we can use for future generations,” Morseau said. “Right now, every Native American person either has a parent or grandparent who attended a boarding school.”

On April 13, WMU will welcome to campus Bryan Newland, the Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs in the U.S. Department of the Interior and citizen of the Bay Mills Indian Community in the eastern Upper Peninsula. Newland will discuss his career, how the traditional Seven Grandfather Teachings guide his public service work and acknowledge the WMU Board of Trustees’ move to approve the graduate tribal governance certificate program.

“My heart is full seeing how pertinent Native American culture has become at Western Michigan University,” Skyler Wolverton, president of the WMU Native American Student Organization, said in a statement. “I am overjoyed that more attention is being brought to this beautiful way of life and that we have received so much support from various organizations, tribes and departments within the University.”

The WMU Native American Affairs Council, alongside the three tribal nations in the region, will welcome Newland with a drum and traditional ceremony.

Moving forward, Morseau said the university is eager to continue building the relationship between WMU and the Indigenous community.

“Building the capacity not only within our tribal nations for jobs and professional development but also with the surrounding communities, that is my greatest hope and dream to see in the next five years,” Morseau said. “Hopefully, someday, somebody down the road will take this work and move it forward to make it bigger, better.”