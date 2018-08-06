Sponsored: Advanced Manufacturing Expo 2018

Novi, MI: August 21, 2018

Suburban Collection Show Place

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Grand Rapids, MI: August 23, 2018

The DeltaPlex

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free to attend • Free parking

Download a complimentary PDF of this year's program here.

Building your business to withstand the next 5 or 50 years takes an investment of time, people and resources. The Advanced Manufacturing Expo was designed to accelerate your growth by assembling talented people and companies for every aspect of your manufacturing business.

The Advanced Manufacturing Expo is hosting engineers, owners and other manufacturing professionals at August events in Grand Rapids and metro Detroit.

The AME-East and AME-West events provide a platform for executives, engineers and quality personnel to talk face-to-face with experts in their field to learn about how they ca provide the bottom lines of their companies.