4 Ways Businesses Can Increase Brand Awareness

The more you get your brand in front of your prospects the better! Multiple brand impressions help your business stay top of mind. If others think of you first when they need your product or service that creates opportunities and enables growth. Here are 4 ways you can increase brand awareness.
1. Establish Brand Guidelines
Logo and brand guidelines ensure that when you implement a marketing strategy, there will be a consistent look and feel that will resonate with your target audience. When it is done right, folks will recognize your brand and marketing pieces because they all flow together and are recognizable as your brand. Creating logo and brand guidelines will force you to define specific colors, fonts, brand design elements and rules. When you control these elements you will have cohesion with elements like corporate apparel, promotional products and signage. So every brand impression builds your brand consistently and efficiently.
2. Outfit your Employees in Corporate Apparel
Your employees are your best asset! They can and likely already do share your brand and corporate culture with others when they are out in the community. But, when you “gear them up” with corporate apparel, others are more likely to approach and start the conversation. When employees are wearing your brand, they are walking advertisements. They are sharing your brand with countless potential customers. Wearing corporate apparel also boosts employee morale. People love wearing clothing with their company’s logo on it. They often feel attached to the brand by wearing corporate apparel, which gives off a professional, good impression to others.
3. Use Promotional Products
Promotional products, unlike most other forms of advertising, are tangible. They are kept and used in businesses, households and other organizations for an extended period of time. On average, promotional products are kept for 8 months and are regifted 65% of the time. Another positive is that they have a smaller cost per impression compared to other advertising mediums like radio, television or billboards. A 2019 study even found that consumers are 2.5x more likely to have a positive opinion of promotional products versus internet advertising. This goes to show that incorporating promotional products into your marketing budget can be beneficial in increasing awareness and favorability. Plus, investing in promotional products will help you to have branded products on hand for events, trade shows, sponsorship giveaways and employee and customer gifts. They instill goodwill and leave a brand impression.
4. Replace Standard Rewards and Gifts with Branded Items
If you currently reward your employees for reaching goals or taking initiative, what better way to do so then with a functional product that they can use and share that has your corporate logo? If you are using gift cards for rewards, you are missing an opportunity to increase brand awareness. Branded items should also become your go-to for corporate Christmas gifts, referral rewards and sponsorship packages. It is priceless to have your customers use a functional gift like a water bottle that will stay on their desk or in their vehicle every day and remind them of your brand. In addition, most businesses get solicited for sponsorship packages on a regular basis. It benefits your business to promote yourself with sponsorships, but it is better to support a local golf outing or fundraiser event by providing them with some branded items such as a bluetooth speaker, embroidered cooler bag or zip-up sweatshirts than to give them a monetary donation. Seize the opportunity to expand your brand!
