A Look Inside the 12th Annual EPIC Awards

The premier business awards celebration of the region returns on Wednesday, October 19 to recognize 27 upstanding businesses in West Michigan and present awards to the top finalists from each of the nine categories.
The annual EPIC Awards Gala celebrates the region’s greatest organizations that foster community growth, demonstrate innovation, and have championed alongside others as mentors and collaborators.
As our region evolves into one of the best cities for business, the Grand Rapids Chamber is excited to highlight the driving forces in our community that innovate and inspire future business leaders.
“These are the businesses and organizations that are making Grand Rapids a destination — a great place to live, work and thrive,” said Attah Obande, Vice President of Business and Talent Development for the Grand Rapids Chamber. “Local business leaders and organizations deserve the chance to look back and celebrate the collaboration and innovation that makes Grand Rapids the special place that it is.”
This year, over 100 nominations were submitted for these prestigious awards. Following the nomination process, a selection committee will review each of the organizations for their contributions to the West Michigan business
environment.
Each award category recognizes the outstanding organizations who are leading the way in growth and innovation, strengthening our business community, enabling collaboration and connections, and accomplishing incredible endeavors with their focus on the future.
The 27 finalists are expected to be announced Thursday, September 22.
To celebrate the wide variety of organizations that call our region home, the nine award categories will highlight a diverse range of organizations of different sizes and industries.
The award categories are:
• Family-Owned Business of the Year
• Woman-Owned Business of the Year
• Minority-Owned Business of the Year
• Creative Business of the Year
• Non-Profit of the Year
• Excellence in Business – Small
• Excellence in Business – Medium
• Excellence in Business – Large
• DEI Champion – Organization of the Year
The event will be hosted by Dr. Bill Pink, President of Ferris State University and an influential business leader in our region.
Dr. Pink has had a strong hand in shaping the economic landscape of Grand Rapids through several leadership and board involvements, including being appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation executive committee and serving as the board vice-chair for The Right Place.
Recipients of the 12th Annual EPIC Awards will be announced the night of the event. Over 450 of the regions’ top business leaders are expected to attend.
Register now or purchase a table for your team at www.grandrapids.org/epic.