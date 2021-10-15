AmCon Novi Advanced Design & Manufacturing Expo
Suburban Collection Showplace - Novi, MI
November 9-10, 2021
- Free Attendance
- Free Attendee Parking
- Free Technical Seminars given by experts in the industry
With supply chain issues effecting the nation’s economy, finding new sourcing and suppliers at manufacturing shows like the AmCon Advanced Design & Manufacturing Expo is more important than ever. AmCon Expos offer a solution to companies affected by shortages of parts and components. Buyers and engineers are able to source hundreds of manufacturing services in a few short hours. The AmCon Novi, MI show will be held November 9-10 at the Suburban Collections Showplace. Register with Source Code MB21for Free Admission
According to AmCon owner, Kevin Woods, the ‘boutique’ nature of AmCon shows allows engineers and buyers to meet directly with suppliers to discuss projects in detail, review prints and parts, and answer buyers questions. Engineers and buyers can investigate a variety of manufacturing options and the latest in cutting edge technologies. They can find the best processes and materials for their applications, address cost, design, and quality issues.
Suppliers find the Expo one of the best ways to connect with new customers for their services. “While COVID19 had its impacts and restrictions, the level of engagement and the quality of interactions had at the AmCon Expos held this past year was unparalleled,” according to long time exhibitor, Randy Thomas of True Cut EDM in Wylie, TX. “People were hungry to get out and find new suppliers. Everyone who walked through the door had immediate supplier and outsourcing needs.
Who Exhibits - The exhibitors are regional and national contract manufacturers who offer the latest in cuttingedge manufacturing technology and capabilities in more than 300 product categories, including 3D printing, robotics, electronic, metal & plastics and MUCH MORE!
Who attends - The attendees are engineers, designers, buyers, quality & production personnel involved in outsourcing decisions for parts & services. The attendees come from small to large companies and are top level decision makers.
5 Reasons you should attend:
MEET face-to-face with suppliers of hundreds of custom parts and components all in one day.
FIND multiple sources to take your project from concept to finished product.
LEARN about the latest in cutting edge technologies & processes.
QUOTE current projects that can improve quality, cost, and time to market.
ATTEND FREE seminars on the most cutting-edge technologies & manufacturing processes.
For more information on exhibiting or attending an AmCon Mfg Show please visit www.AmconShows.com or call 800-829-7467 or email [email protected]