Back At It Together

11th Annual MCOY Awards honors West Michigan’s construction industry
This year’s Michigan Contractor of the Year (MCOY) Awards lived up to the event’s theme of coming together in the face of hardship. The 11th annual award ceremony, hosted by the American Subcontractors Association of Michigan (ASAM), kicked off a night of networking, games and refreshment at the LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park with a rainstorm, rapidly altering the evening’s plans.
But if there is one thing that characterizes the construction industry in West Michigan, it is its resilience. ASAM organizers quickly retooled the program. The presentation, planned for the outfield, moved to the stands. The roof of a dugout became the stage, a nearby trashcan the podium. From there, ASAM President James Bockheim and Vice President John Turner spoke about the successes and hardships faced by the construction industry over the past year.
“As we sit here and come back together after a hard year of being so disconnected, it is great to see the numbers and involvement,” said Bockheim, who also serves as the director of business development of Kentwood-based Alternative Mechanical. “It just screams what this industry is about and how much this award means not only to West Michigan but to the state as a whole.”
Though the global pandemic prevented the 2020 MCOY Awards from taking place, this year’s event received the most nomination and voting numbers in its history, Bockheim said during the event, noting that many contractors or construction managers received votes for the first time.
Of this year’s seven top nominees, Dan Vos Construction Co. was named 2021’s Michigan Contractor of the Year, marking the sixth time the Ada-based firm has won the award.
After thanking ASAM for organizing and sponsoring the event, President and CEO Dan Vos expressed his gratitude to the company’s trade partners, which he said demonstrated patience and understanding during the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, he turned his attention to his employees.
“I want to say thank you to (those) who got Dan Vos up here in the first place,” Vos said during the event. “I’ve said this before, it’s not me. Dan Vos did not get Dan Vos (Construction) up here. It’s Dan Vos Construction as a whole. It’s the 90-some professionals I get to work with every day. They truly make my job easy. They embody the MCOY attributes, even without asking. You’re the best team in the industry — this award is for you.”
Holland-based EV Construction was named the first runner up, while Grand Rapids-based Pioneer Construction Co. came away as the second-place contender.
MCOY Award winners are nominated by their trade contractor colleagues. After the nominees are selected, an all-volunteer panel of ASAM members evaluate each company based on a number of metrics, including safety, communication, workmanship, ethics and other industry standards to determine the winner and frontrunners.
“Congratulations to everyone at Dan Vos Construction Company, EV Construction, Pioneer Construction, and to all the nominees,” said John Turner, the MCOY Awards chair, vice president of ASAM, and owner and vice president of Grand Rapids-based Vos Glass LLC. “Everyone involved came together for an amazing night where we really showed off what makes the culture here in West Michigan so special, specifically when it comes to contractor-specialty contractor relationships.”